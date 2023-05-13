EA young woman with a bun is waiting impatiently in front of the entrance to the Turkish Consulate General. When her parents come out, she breathes a sigh of relief. They finally got their cross. Now it’s time to get away from here, away from Turkish soil. Like thousands of people that day, her parents came to the polling station in Frankfurt to vote on Turkey’s next president. For the first time in nine years, an opposition candidate has a realistic chance of beating the autocrat Erdogan. They don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The young woman introduces herself as Helin and explains why she cannot vote today. She gave up her Turkish citizenship a year ago. As a Kurd, Helin does not particularly identify with her country of origin. She likes the fact that the Germans don’t exaggerate their nationality like the Turks. Helin gives a short laugh. “I’ve only seen a German flag in front of an apartment once so far,” she says. “In Turkey you see the Turkish flag everywhere.”

It took some effort for the family to come here. Because in the past it was mainly Erdogan supporters who exercised their right to vote. When Helin and her parents spoke Kurdish to each other in the queue, they felt uncomfortable. Who knows whether the man behind you isn’t a right-wing extremist or a fanatical Kurd hater. Anyway, Helin doesn’t understand why you can have a say in the future of a country you don’t live in at all. “Why are people allowed to vote for the dictatorship in Turkey here?” she scolds a few meters away from the crowd.

The queue on Frankfurt’s Kennedyallee is a hundred meters long. If you get hungry while waiting, you can buy Turkish sesame rings for 1.50 euros. Car doors are constantly opening and closing. Relatives let their family members out in the middle of the street, because you can forget about parking here.







Not only Erdogan’s AKP is mobilizing in Germany

From the end of April to last Tuesday evening, over 1.5 million Turks were able to cast their votes in Germany. In Hesse they only had two options: the consulate general in Frankfurt or a polling station in Kassel. That’s why up to 5,000 people came to Kennedyallee every day to vote. It’s the same this Monday. A security service tries to contain the chaos.

The largest Turkish diaspora lives in Germany. The AKP pays special attention to this group – and despite the restrictions in this country, it is campaigning intensively. But not only Erdogan’s AKP is mobilizing in Germany. On Kennedyallee you can also see minibuses advertising with the face of opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Helin’s family also relies on Kilicdaroglu. The secular and ethnic-religious minorities have no alternative, says Helin.

Two weeks ago, the young Kurd was still in the Turkish earthquake area. Her family is from Kahramanmaras, one of the cities worst hit by the earthquake. The AKP government’s crisis management is abysmal, she says. Helin’s voice takes on a sarcastic tone: “But hey, he built roads and hospitals,” she taunts the arguments of his followers.