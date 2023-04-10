uS President Joe Biden plans to run again as a candidate for the Democrats in the November 2024 election. “I plan to run, (…) but we’re not ready to announce it,” Biden said in an interview on NBC’s Today show Monday ahead of a White House Easter event.

Biden had indicated several times in the past that he wanted to run for office again in 2024. Officially, however, Biden has not yet submitted the necessary documents.

There are certainly politicians among the Democrats who are critical of Biden’s candidacy. The president’s poll numbers recovered last year and the Democrats did better than feared in the parliamentary elections. However, Biden’s advanced age is not without controversy, even within the Democratic Party. If the president were re-elected, he would be 82 when he begins his second term.

So far, two candidates have officially announced their candidacy: The nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy Jr., announced his candidacy in early April. Kennedy is considered controversial, among other things because of his statements during the corona pandemic. The first Democrat to announce her candidacy is 70-year-old author Marianne Williamson.