At the beginning of a saga of internal radicalism, the list promoted by former rivals and now allies Mario Negri and Ramón Mestre was imposed in the partisan arm wrestling From Cordoba. In that way Marcos Carasso, Mayor of General Cabrera, celebrated on the night of this Sunday as the next head of the Provincial Committee.

In the sector of Rodrigo de Loredo, Councilor of the Capital and former head of Arsat, they talked about a couple choice.

The election opened the series of inmates that will have its most intense day next Sunday with the disputes in the City and the province of Buenos Aires. The results will be determinants for the course of radicalism and the politics of alliances: between the three districts they concentrate about 70% of the national conventions, the scope of definition of these questions.

The resident Mario Negri votes this Sunday in the internal UCR of Córdoba. Twitter photo

After 9.30 pm the Negri and Mestre sector claimed the victory by a difference of about 2,600 votes. De Loredo’s space count was more even, although also with an advantage for his rivals. Carasso will be seconded by Gladys ruetsch. Mestre will be the first delegate to the National Committee. In a more adjusted way, in the Capital his brother Diego defeated Javier Bee Sellares.

There were almost 230 thousand authorized to vote, although they did just over 10% established as a floor by the Organic Charter to consider the election valid.

Even with the difference less wide than expected, with the triumph of the Convergence list in the second district with the largest number of radical affiliates -behind the province of Buenos Aires- the former internal enemies would have paved the way to be candidates this year: Negri to the Senate and Mestre to Deputies, although the definition will come later.

In the previous one there were crosses between national referents by the internal one. Martín Lousteau, who had traveled to Córdoba to support De Loredo, accused Negri of “Prevent” competition, after the Electoral Board objected to Sumar’s list for alleged lack of guarantees.

“I would not have been Cristina’s minister”Replied the head of the block of Deputies of Together for Change.

“I hope that tomorrow we will all be together. I do not subscribe to personal grievances, because sometimes you don’t get back from that. The most important thing if Carasso presides over the party is that he will regain dialogue about injuries. At some point radicalism must come together, if we want to be an alternative, “said Negri when casting his vote.

“It is time for radicals to deliver good news. We need a profound change in the game, ”said Carasso in the afternoon.

“We want the UCR to return to have a vocation for government and stop being a parliamentary space. We are battling leaders with great experience and who have been managing the party’s bureaucracy for 25 years ”, De Loredo had stated.

In the province of Buenos Aires the pulse will be between Maximiliano Abad -Head of the block of Deputies in the Legislature, man of Ernesto Sanz and supported by Negri, among others- and Gustavo Posse, Mayor of San Isidro and promoted by Lousteau, Federico Storani and Juan Manuel Casella. In the City the sectors of Enrique “Coti” Nosiglia and Daniel Angelici will face off.