The Radical Civic Union (UCR) of Córdoba held internal elections on Sunday to designate its authorities and, according to unofficial data, ended up winning the official list headed by the mayor of General Cabrera, Marcos Carasso, which defeated the Sumar group, led by Rodrigo de Loredo. Although the latter has not yet recognized the result.

The president of the interblock of national deputies of Together for Change, Mario Negri, and the former mayor of the capital and current party president, Ramon Mestre, supported Carasso, the main reference of the Radical Convergence list.

De Loredo, who directed the Arsat company during Mauricio Macri’s administration, and was the son-in-law of the former Minister of Defense of the macrismo Oscar Aguad, had the support of the Buenos Aires national legislator and leader of Radical Evolution, Martín Lousteau, who was accompanying the leader during the campaign in the capital and interior of Córdoba.

The former Minister of Economy, an ally in Together for Change of the macrista Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, is playing hard. And for the Buenos Aires internal next Sunday, he supports the mayor of San Isidro, Gustavo Posse, who goes against the most traditional wing of the party in the Province.

According to the first unofficial polls in Córdoba, the winning candidate would have won by about 3 points (51.7% to 48.3%). These are data that circulate near De Loredo and Lousteau.

In total there were 760 tables throughout the territory, 168 corresponding to Capital, while the ballot that was used is the traditional one that, according to the voting district, has up to seven separable sections.

The process was authorized by the Emergency Operations Center (COE), and a strict protocol was established to comply with health regulations, in the framework of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, of the 226,822 affiliates authorized to vote, only 30,500 did so, because it was a partisan election, not mandatory and in the midst of the pandemic.

Negri celebrated the triumph of the formula made up of Carasso and Gladys Liliana Ruetsch, along with Mestre, who will be the first delegate to the National Committee, with a message through her Twitter account

In addition, he thanked all Convergence militants. “Tomorrow all the radicals united, Córdoba needs us“wrote the radical leader.

The election, in addition to deciding who will take charge of the Provincial Committee, has as its point of view the position of radicalism within Together for Change before the 2021 electoral scenario and the presidential ones in 2023.

The next Sunday, the inmates of radicalism will continue in the province of Buenos Aires to decide who will be in charge of party leadership in the territory.

On one side is the Mar del Plata Maximiliano Abad, president of the block of provincial deputies and candidate of the traditional leadership of the UCR, and the mayor of San Isidro, Gustavo Posse.

JPE