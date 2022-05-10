Bhe presidential elections in the Philippines show signs of a return to power for the Marcos dictator family, who were once driven out of the country. According to unofficial results from Tuesday, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. received more than twice as many votes as his closest competitor, opposition leader Leni Robredo, after counting 96.55 percent of the votes cast (as of 4:00 a.m.). Former world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao was far behind in third place. With that, the Marcos dynasty will in all probability return to the Malacañang Palace in the capital Manila, 36 years after their expulsion from the island nation.

However, only the Congress (consisting of the Senate and the House of Representatives) can announce official results. This is not expected until the end of May.

Around 67 million citizens were called on Monday to vote for a successor to outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte. The politician is internationally controversial because of his brutal fight against drug crime. According to the constitution, he was not allowed to run for a second term after six years. However, his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio, currently mayor of the city of Davao in the south of the country, was far ahead in the election for the vice presidency. She ran alongside Marcos Jr.

The power of social networks

During the election campaign, the 64-year-old was active on social networks such as TikTok and YouTube, where he has millions of followers. There he attracted mainly young voters – who have no memory of the regime – with a transfigured view of the past and the dream of a supposed “golden age”. In all surveys he was the clear favorite in advance.

The vote was overshadowed by violence, especially in the south of the island state. At least six people died here. There were also some problems with defective vote counting machines and missing names on voter lists. “In general, despite some glitches and some violence, the election went well,” said George Garcia of the Electoral Commission.







Continuation of the anti-drug war

Political observers had warned in advance that the Southeast Asian state under the leadership of “Bongbong” Marcos (or BBM for short) could steer in an even more authoritarian direction. He has also already stated that he wants to continue the fight against drugs.

The Marcos regime under Ferdinand (1917-1989) and his wife Imelda (now 92), who was known for her shoe craze, once made a name for themselves with murder, kleptocracy and the disappearance of political opponents without a trace. The two are said to have diverted billions from the state coffers over the years. Hundreds of handbags and dresses and thousands of pairs of shoes belonging to First Lady Imelda Marcos were found at Malacañang Palace after the family fled to Hawaii.