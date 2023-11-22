DGeert Wilders’ right-wing populist Party for Freedom (PVV) clearly won the early parliamentary elections in the Netherlands. The party was forecast to win 36 seats in the 150-seat Chamber of Deputies based on post-election polls, twice as many as in 2021.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

The left-wing alliance of the Social Democrats and the Greens won 25 seats. The alliance was formed for this election. That’s why our graphic shows it with 25 new MPs. If you compare the total number of MPs with those of the two parties that won them in the 2021 election, there is an increase of 10 MPs. In contrast, the right-wing liberal party (VVD) of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte only had 24 seats (minus 10). Wilders called on the other parties to work together constructively. He wants to become Prime Minister of all the Netherlands.

Mathematically, a legal alliance led by Wilders would be possible. PVV, VVD, the Farmer Citizens Movement (BBB, 7 seats) and the new party of the former Christian Democrat Pieter Omtzigt (NSC, 20 seats) would have a clear majority of 87 seats in parliament. However, Omtzigt had rejected a coalition with Wilders before the election because of his radical program. However, he appeared open to tolerating a minority government. Before the election, almost half of voters were in favor of such an alliance, more than for any other constellation. The VVD’s top candidate, Dilan Yesilgöz, was also open to this, but not under Wilders as head of government. “The advantage is now not ours,” she said after the election.

“The Netherlands has to be there for the Dutch again,” said Wilders on Wednesday evening. He obviously scored points on the issue of migration, the most important issue of this election. Wilders wants to completely stop the influx of asylum seekers and turn them away at the border with Germany. His program also includes closing mosques and leaving the European Union. However, during the election campaign he tried to present a conciliatory, almost statesmanlike demeanor and, unlike before, refrained from provocations. The election campaign is over, now we have to work together “seriously,” he said in the evening. He will work day and night to fulfill the hopes of the voters.







Election in the Netherlands: 13.3 million eligible voters

Christian Democrats and left-wing liberals have to accept the biggest losses. The Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), the sister of the Union parties in Germany, and the ruling party for decades, only has 4 seats, after 15 in 2021. The party lost its voters to the new party of its former MP Pieter Omtzigts as well as, especially in rural areas, to the BBB. The left-liberal D66 also experienced a decline from 24 to 10 seats. It had been surprisingly strong in the previous election, but could not live up to the expectations of its voters. A left-wing government would have no option for power.

13.3 million citizens were eligible to vote, with 26 parties competing for their votes. According to initial estimates, voter turnout was around 75 percent, slightly lower than in 2021 (79 percent). The 150 seats in the House of Representatives, the Second Chamber, are allocated based on pure proportional representation. As the cohesiveness of the popular parties decreased, this led in previous years to a fragmentation of the party system and an increasingly difficult majority formation. After the election in March 2021, parliament included 20 political groups, half of them with three or fewer seats. It took nine months to form a government coalition, although in the end the same parties joined forces as in the previous legislative period. According to Wednesday’s forecast, 16 parties will enter parliament.

The election also marks the end of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s reign. The right-wing liberal politician has headed a total of four cabinets since 2010. The last cabinet collapsed due to the dispute over migration, whereupon the 56-year-old right-wing liberal announced his resignation and paved the way for new elections. However, as usual, the entire cabinet remained in office in an acting capacity. It will only be replaced when a new government is sworn in. Rutte himself, 56, has recently signaled his interest in the post of NATO Secretary General several times. The contract of the current incumbent Jens Stoltenberg runs until October 1, 2024.