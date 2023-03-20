Home page politics

The incumbent in Montenegro, Milo Djukanovic, has to tremble for his office on election day. © Savo Prelevic/AFP

The small Adriatic state of Montenegro elected a new head of state on Sunday. The incumbent leads, but must continue to tremble

Update from Sunday, March 19, 10:55 p.m.: In a first extrapolation for the presidential election in Montenegro, the pro-Western incumbent Milo Djukanovic is just ahead – but a runoff election on April 2 is looming. According to data from the Montenegrin Center for Monitoring and Research, long-time President Djukanovic came in first place with 35.5 percent of the vote, but missed an absolute majority DW.com reported.

There is a high probability that he will face 37-year-old former Economy Minister Jakov Milatovic in the second round. According to the projections, Milatovic also got a good result with 28.8 percent. He has close ties to the Serbian Orthodox Church, which is controlled from Belgrade, but is generally modern, moderate and reform-oriented. According to the first projection, the openly pro-Serbian politician Andrija Mandic stayed below the 20 percent mark.

Nato country Montenegro elects – does the bulwark against “Serbization” fall?

First report from Sunday, March 19, 6:34 p.m.: Podgorica – A good half a million eligible voters in Montenegro can still cast their votes in the country’s presidential elections until 8 p.m. The turnout was around 35.5 percent by 1 p.m., as the dpa reported. However, observers are already reckoning that Montenegro’s President Milo Djukanovic will have to tremble for his political future after 33 years in leadership positions.

The reason for this, in addition to recurring rumors about Djukanovic’s connections in organized crime circles, is also the complicated political developments of the past two years, in which the incumbent has also made controversial decisions. A conflict between Djukanovic and parliament led to a kind of government blockade, which left a good half of the seats in the Montenegrin constitutional court vacant while the head of government and parliament argued about the legality of forming a government. This was preceded by several votes of no confidence.

The problems were triggered by the fact that Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Montenegrin Socialists lost the parliamentary majority in the 2020 elections, while the pro-Serbian parties emerged stronger.

Tense situation in Montenegro: Presidential election with an open outcome

The currently tense political situation in the small Adriatic country is also reflected in the fact that Djukanovic only announced the dissolution of parliament on Thursday. The pro-Serbian parties could not agree on a new prime minister. Parliament had withdrawn its confidence in the previous incumbent, Dritan Abazovic, last August. Djukanovic has now scheduled early parliamentary elections for June 11th.

The previous incumbent is politically pro-Western and was instrumental in the country’s independence from Serbia, which was declared in 2006, and in Montenegro’s NATO accession in 2017. His closest competitors in the presidential election are Andrija Mandic from the New Serbian Democracy party, who is openly pro-Serbian and pro-Russian, and the young politician Jakov Milatovic from the new Europe Now! party. A total of seven Montegrin politicians are running for the post of head of state – four of them belong to the pro-Serbian camp.

Presidential elections in Montenegro: Many expect a runoff election in April

Despite the outcome of the election, which is generally considered to be open, many expect that no one from the field of applicants will get the necessary majority and that a runoff election on April 2 will decide the outcome of the election. According to the dpa report, Djukanovic’s political future could depend primarily on the opponent of the runoff election. Should the incumbent have to go into the runoff against the pro-Serbian Mandic, it could be that he benefits from a pro-Serbian camp that is not united and wins the runoff.

It would look more critical for Djukanovic in a runoff election against the 37-year-old economist Milatovic, who has close ties to the Serbian Orthodox Church controlled by Belgrade and is generally modern, moderate and reform-oriented. Many experts expect that this duel could end in a change at the top of the Montenegrin government.

Montenegro’s ‘creeping Serbization’: Will Djukanovic fall as the last bulwark?

Although the President only has powers of protocol, the election is considered fateful. As demonstrated by Djukanovic’s dissolution of parliament, the head of state can, to a certain extent, oversee the functioning of democratic institutions.

Supporters of the independence and western connection of Montenegro therefore see in Djukanovic a last bulwark against the creeping Serbianization of the country by the election winners of August 2020. Despite their chaotic style of government, they have brought many universities, schools and cultural institutions under their control, critics say. (saka/dpa)