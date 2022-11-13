OfCaspar Felix Hoffman shut down

Second round of the presidential election in Slovenia: Ex-Foreign Minister Anze Logar and lawyer Natasa Pirc-Musar made it into the runoff.

In Slovenia, the run-off election will take place in the race for the presidency.

In the first round at the end of October, former Foreign Minister Anze Logar received the most votes. Centre-left candidate Natasa Pirc-Musar came in second.

The current head of state, Borut Pahor, was not allowed to stand again after two terms in office. The results in the ticker.

+++ 4.15 p.m.: More than 3,000 polling stations have been open since 7 a.m. Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their vote. After casting her vote, the presidential candidate Natasa Pirc-Musar called on the voters to go to the polls. This reports the news agency Slovenian Press Agency. Anze Logar, who is running with the support of the SDS, SLS and NSi parties, meanwhile voted at a polling station in Ljubljana.

Liberal candidate Natasa Pirc-Musar and former Foreign Minister Anze Logar take part in a televised debate. © Darko Bandic/dpa

News about the elections in Slovenia: poll sees Natasa Pirc-Musar clearly in the lead

+++ 3.40 p.m: The latest opinion poll of the Slovenian public service broadcaster Radiotelevizija Slovenija shows that the turnout will be around 50 percent, with the most likely result being 56 percent of the vote for Natasa Pirc-Musar and 44 percent for Anze Logar – Natasa Pirc-Musar will win the second round of the presidential election by 12 percentage points. This survey was conducted between November 9th and 11th and was published on Friday (November 11th).

Presidential election in Slovenia: Natasa Pirc-Musar and Anze Logar See also Sports betting: fan alliance calls for stricter rules Natasa Pirc-Musar54 years old and non-partisan, a former TV presenter who is now an influential lawyer, campaigns for human rights, the rule of law and social causes. ex-foreign minister Anze Logar (46) is a member of the right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) of former Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who lost the April parliamentary elections to Prime Minister Robert Golob’s green freedom movement. He is formally standing as an independent candidate.

News about the election in Slovenia: 4.8 percent of all eligible voters cast their votes early

+++ 2.50 p.m.: From Tuesday (November 8) to Thursday (November 10), 76,725 voters or 4.8 percent of all eligible voters cast their votes early. About that reports the Slovenian public broadcaster Radiotelevizija Slovenija. That is more than before the first round of the presidential elections in October, when almost 68,000 voters or around four percent of those eligible to vote cast their votes early.

News about the election in Slovenia: 66 reports of suspected violations of voting secrecy

+++ 2.10 p.m.: Since the beginning of the election silence, which began on Friday (11 November) at midnight following the election campaign for the presidential elections, the Slovenian Ministry of the Interior has received 66 reports of alleged violations up to 1 p.m. today (see also report from 11.55). The internal supervisory authority is now dealing with 33 cases of alleged violations of voting secrecy. This reports the news agency Slovenian Press Agency.

News about the election in Slovenia: 14.66% turnout at 11 am

+++ 12.45 p.m.: According to data from the National Electoral Commission, a total of 14.66% of all eligible voters had cast their votes in the presidential election by 11 a.m. That is one percentage point more than in the first round three weeks ago. This reports the news agency Slovenian Press Agency.

News about the election in Slovenia: 47 reports about alleged violations of voting secrecy

+++ 11.55 a.m.: The Slovenian Interior Ministry has received 47 reports of alleged violations since the beginning of the election silence, which began at midnight on Friday (11 November) following the campaigning for the presidential elections, until 10:47 today, the ministry said. About that reports the Slovenian daily newspaper Delo.

The interior supervisory authority is now dealing with 24 cases of alleged violations of voting secrecy. Meanwhile, 23 reports were found to relate to cases that are already under investigation or unrelated to violations of voting secrecy.

Most of these reports relate to the activities of campaigners in connection with the local elections, which are not subject to voting secrecy this weekend – the local elections will not take place until November 20. The cases processed by the supervisory authority mainly concern suspected violations of voting secrecy in social media. Violations of voting secrecy would be punished with fines.

News about the elections in Slovenia: poll sees Natasa Pirc-Musar just ahead

Update from Sunday, November 13, 10:50 a.m.: A poll published on Friday (November 11) in the Slovenian daily Dnevnik published showed that Pirc-Musar received 51.2% of the vote and Anze Logar 48.8%. This reports the news agency Reuters.

First report from Sunday, November 13, 9 a.m.: Ljubljana/Frankfurt – The second and decisive round of the presidential elections has begun in Slovenia. Almost 1.7 million citizens entitled to vote are called upon to elect a new president. Opinion polls recently put the independent, liberal lawyer Natasa Pirc-Musar ahead of the candidate for the opposition right, former Foreign Minister Anze Logar.

News about the elections in Slovenia: Ex-Foreign Minister Anze Logar formally stands as an independent candidate

The confidant of the right-wing national prime minister, Janez Jansa, who was voted out in April, won the first round three weeks ago. In addition to Pirc-Musar, however, there were also candidates from the Social Democrats and the Left in the running, whose supporters are unlikely to vote for Logar.

The ex-foreign minister would have a chance if turnout remained low, pollsters believe. Although he formally ran as an independent candidate, he enjoyed the support of Jansa’s SDS party’s powerful campaign and media machinery.

News about the election in Slovenia: Pirc-Musar would be the first woman to hold the highest office in Slovenia

If, on the other hand, Pirc-Musar wins the runoff, she would be the first woman to hold the highest office in Slovenia. The outgoing head of state Borut Pahor can no longer stand as president after two terms in office. The office of the President in the small Balkan state has predominantly representative tasks. However, the election is considered a test for the left-liberal government of Prime Minister Robert Golob, which has only been in office since Maywho had replaced the right-wing nationalist Janez Jansa.

Polling stations open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The first results are expected later this evening. The former Yugoslav republic gained independence in 1991. The small country between the Alps and the Adriatic Sea has been a member of the EU and the Nato. (cas/dpa)