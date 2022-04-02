Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić likes to boast about his closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin. His people don’t blame him for that. But the opposition is trying to break the dominance of those in power.

Belgrad has acquired the dubious reputation of being the most pro-Russian city outside of Russia in recent weeks. Twice since February 24, local Putin fans in Serbia’s capital have celebrated his war against Ukraine with Z symbols, Russian flags and portraits of the Kremlin dictator. There was also a blue and yellow counter-demonstration, which also attracted several hundred participants. But the perception abroad was dominated by the other two rallies, which incidentally also fit better with the general mood that is being fueled in Serbia.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

Newspapers, television stations and news portals that are loyal to President Aleksandar Vučić often report these days as if they were receiving their instructions directly from Moscow. “Ukraine has invaded Russia!” was the headline in the largest pro-government tabloid on the first day after war broke out, and it has continued to be reported ever since. Among other things, the audience learned from front-page headlines that Ukraine plans to fly bats infected with anti-Russian viruses to Russia to attack the Russian people. No joke.