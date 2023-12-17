Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 17/12/2023 – 8:50

Polls give victory to the party of President Aleksandar Vucic, a strongman in the country's politics for practically a decade. Opposition hopes to win in the capital.Serbia will hold parliamentary and local elections this Sunday (17/12), including in the capital, Belgrade, in an early election that indicates a sixth consecutive victory for the party of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, a political strongman of the country for practically a decade. These are the fifth elections in the country in a period of 10 years.

Although right-wing populist Vucic is not officially running as a candidate, the vote is considered a referendum on his government.

The main opposition forces (pro-Europe), which appear to be united, have been demanding since May the convening of early legislative elections following two serious armed incidents in less than 24 hours, which left 19 dead, including 10 in a school in Belgrade.

The ten parties that position themselves from the left to the center-right compete under the acronym “Serbia against violence” (SPN), a motto used in the weekly demonstrations organized in Belgrade and other cities after the two massacres, to denounce the “culture of violence ” which they say is promoted by the authorities.

Control over the media

The SPN is a coalition of a dozen heterogeneous center-left, green, center-right and pro-European formations, united for the first time with the common goal of defeating Vucic, whom they accuse of controlling the institutions and most of the media.

The last presidential, legislative and municipal elections, in a country with 6.5 million inhabitants, took place in April 2022 with the participation of part of the opposition, which had decided to boycott the 2020 election, denouncing an “autocratic” style of government. and strict control over the media and public institutions.

Last year, Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and coalition partners won 120 of 250 seats in Parliament, and Vucic was re-elected president for a second term.

The renewed coalition of six parties led by the SNS now presents itself under the acronym “Alexandar Vucic – Serbia cannot stop”, and polls once again point to a victory for this conservative and pragmatic current.

The second coalition of three parties supporting power is led by the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) of deputy prime minister and head of diplomacy Ivica Dacic, which has guaranteed a comfortable parliamentary majority to the SNS, in power since 2012 after five elections victorious, but without ever fulfilling the entire mandate.

Polls give 40% to Vucic's party

Polls give the SNS 40% of the votes and the opposition SPN coalition around 26%.

The SPS, the SNS's traditional partner, would obtain 9% of the vote and three other right-wing opposition parties between around 3 and 6.5%.

Minority parties would also enter Parliament, for which there is no minimum threshold of 3%.

Analysts estimate that a greater participation in the election, which in Serbia is usually slightly below 60%, would favor the opposition, which has been trying to motivate undecided and abstinent voters to vote.

“As if it were a presidential campaign”

Despite not being a candidate, the Serbian president “has dominated the public debate, and gives the impression that he is running a presidential rather than a legislative campaign”, assessed the think tank Center for Research, Transparency and Accountability (CRTA). Vucic “takes up about half of the political information time in the main media,” he added.

In a recent survey, the organization attributed 49% of voting intentions to Vucic's coalition, and 40% to “Serbia against violence”, but with the possibility of an opposition victory in the capital's municipality, which would have important political significance.

Vucic, 53 years old, who should confirm the renewal of his parliamentary majority, made the campaign for these early legislative elections a referendum on his mandate.

Petition

Faced with Vucic's protagonism, the opposition tried new ways to shake up “civil society”. In mid-November, around 70,000 people supported a petition issued by public figures inviting the Serbian population to participate in legislative and municipal elections.

Citizens also had the opportunity to sign the petition digitally, which proposed “encouraging a process in which we all get involved to bring about the changes that the country needs”.

In an almost immediate reaction, the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic, considered that the appeal was launched as part of the opposition's electoral campaign and considered it “an insult to all citizens”, an argument frequently used by the authorities.

Coming from the ultranationalist current but which since 2008 has tried to approach the European Union, Vucic appears as a leader committed to guaranteeing investments, creating jobs, and very active throughout the electoral campaign, with numerous trips around the country.

His projection in the international arena was also one of the campaign's arguments, when he welcomed the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, at the airport a few days before the elections, or the long conversation he held at the UN climate summit (COP28) with the president from the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed ben Zayed al-Nahyane.

Between EU and Russia

During his long term, he balanced between the European Union, which holds accession talks with Belgrade, and Russia, where almost all of the gas consumed in Serbia comes from; China, with its large investments, and the Emirates, which finance part of the large urban projects in Belgrade.

For his supporters, the Vucic years mean the return of order, and an unprecedented attraction of foreign direct investment.

The image that power conveys of a Serbia with an “autonomous, independent and free policy” – Belgrade did not join the Western sanctions against Russia – and its intransigence in the face of the Kosovo issue with the refusal not to recognize the independence of the former southern province self-proclaimed in 2008, have secured considerable popular support.

Vucic also defends his country's military neutrality, but “with normal, professional and correct relations with NATO”, as he stated earlier this month.

Opposition accuses populism and authoritarianism

His critics accuse him of populism and authoritarianism, in a context in which dissonant voices are marginalized and considered “degenerate” or “traitors”.

Fears of a return to regional instability were aggravated in September, when an armed group led by Milan Radoicic, one of the leaders of the Serbian List, the main formation of Serbs in Kosovo and close to Belgrade, organized an attack in the town of Banjska, north of Kosovo, with the death of a Kosovar Albanian police officer and three gunmen. A new challenge for the European Union, which has been mediating between Belgrade and Pristina for more than ten years, without visible success.

Sunday's elections are monitored by 75 observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the 12th presence of an electoral delegation from this body since 1997.

The Austrian Reinhold Lopatka, vice-president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, was appointed special coordinator of the mission, and considered that “in view of the growing internal and international challenges, these elections come at a very important moment for Serbia” and expressing “confidence that the mission of observation provides a broad and impartial assessment for the benefit of the Serbian people and authorities.”

md (AFP, Lusa, DPA, EFE)