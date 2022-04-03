Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is received in Belgrade by Serbian President Aleksander Vucic. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Pro-EU – and pro-Putin: Serbia’s President Vucic wants a new majority for his explosive course in early elections. There was a dispute about Kosovo.

Belgrade – Not only in Hungary will a new parliament be elected on Sunday: the Serbs also voted on a new president and a new parliament on Sunday. The clear favorite for the highest office in the state was current President Aleksandar Vucic, who is seeking a second term. The nationalist Vucic has been in charge of politics in Serbia since 2012. The parliament, dominated by his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), was only elected in 2020.

Vucic had the new election brought forward in order to secure the supremacy of the SNS by merging it with the presidential election. He hoped for an absolute majority in the election. Vucic would like to lead his country into the EU, but has so far also tried to maintain good relations with Russia – most recently despite the Russian attack on Ukraine. Large pro-Russian rallies were also observed in Belgrade after the outbreak of war.* Serbia is considered a traditional ally of Russia. The Bosnian Serbs are also relying on support from Moscow in the conflict there.

Election in Serbia: Nationalist Vucic hopes for a landslide victory – delicate novelty in Kosovo

Polling stations close at 8 p.m. The first results are expected late Sunday evening. Six hours before the polls closed, 31.56 percent of the approximately 6.5 million eligible voters had cast their votes, the national election commission reported.

The focus was also on the area of ​​tension Kosovo: For the first time, the ethnic Serbs from Kosovo* were not allowed to take part in the Serbian elections at their place of residence, but had to travel to Serbia to vote. The reason for this was that there was no agreement between Belgrade and Pristina on a voting procedure on Kosovar territory.

Numerous buses as well as private cars with Kosovar Serbs drove to Serbia for the vote on Sunday without incident, monitored by the Kosovar police, the Serbian-language Kosovar news portal reported kossev.info. Western diplomats also observed what was happening at the border. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock only visited Serbia in mid-March – and Kosovo.

Serbia election overshadowed by Kosovo conflict – dispute over voting with Belgrade

So far, the ethnic Kosovo Serbs have been allowed to vote in Serbian elections in their homeland – thanks to mediation by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). This time there was no such procedure. Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti had demanded that the government in Belgrade contact the government in Pristina directly on this matter. However, the Serbian government rejected this because it sees such a step as an indirect recognition of Kosovo as a state.

Kosovo, which is predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke away from Serbia in 1999 after a NATO intervention and declared its independence in 2008. To date, Serbia has not recognized this and continues to lay claim to the territory of the state recognized by Germany and most other EU countries. (dpa/fn)