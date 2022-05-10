Nfter the heavy defeat of the SPD in Schleswig-Holstein, the party and parliamentary group continue to discuss how they want to position themselves in the future. It is also about the question of what role the top candidate Thomas Losse-Müller should play and the state and parliamentary group leader Serpil Midyatli, who had chosen him. Midyatli is also the deputy federal chairwoman of the SPD, but she unexpectedly lost her direct mandate on Sunday and only entered the state parliament via the list.

Matthias Wysuwa Political correspondent for northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

Surprisingly, her re-election as parliamentary group leader in Kiel was postponed on Tuesday. “We have a drastic and disappointing election result behind us, which we want to work through together,” Losse-Müller and Midyatli said in writing afterwards. It was “natural” for them that “all structural issues should be clarified together” at the “suggestion” of those present at the party-open state executive board meeting on Monday evening.

Only 12 mandates left

With 16 percent on Sunday, the SPD had achieved the worst result in its history in the north-west, it could not win a single constituency in the country. Instead of the previous 21 seats, the party now only has 12 mandates.

On Monday evening, the consequences were discussed in detail at the state board meeting. Although Losse-Müller had already publicly proposed Midyatli as parliamentary group leader, this role was also suggested to him, according to the party.

Midyatli had first replaced Ralf Stegner, who had long dominated the state association, as state and later parliamentary group chairman. According to the party, your role as state chairman was not questioned. The two are now expected to come up with a joint proposal ahead of the group’s closed-door meeting next week.







Prime Minister Daniel Günther, who clearly won the election with his CDU with 43.4 percent, invited the Greens and the FDP to exploratory talks on Monday evening, as expected. He had previously formed a Jamaica coalition with both of them, but now he would already have a majority with one of the two as a partner.

First he wants to talk to the Greens on Tuesday, then later on the same day with the FDP. On Monday evening, the leadership of the Greens once again emphasized their willingness to assume government responsibility in a resolution on the soundings.