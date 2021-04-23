Saxony-Anhalt elects a new state parliament on June 6th. According to a recent survey, the CDU has a good chance of continuing to lead the government. A continuation of the “Kenya” alliance would not be the only coalition option.

V.Before the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on June 6, the CDU has a good chance of continuing to lead the government, according to a new survey. According to the infratest dimap survey on behalf of the MDR, the Union has lost 2.8 percentage points compared to the state elections in 2016, when it received 29.8 percent, and came in at 27 percent. But that does not change their key position, because a majority for red-red-green is far away.

Reinhard Bingener Political correspondent for Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Bremen based in Hanover.

According to the survey, the Left Party is losing significantly and only comes in at 12 percent; so it is on par with the SPD. The Greens can double their result to 11 percent. The FDP would also be represented in the state parliament, which just missed entry in 2016 and now has eight percent. The AfD is losing approval, but remains the second strongest party with 20 percent.

There are several options for forming a government: It would be possible to continue the “Kenya” coalition of the CDU, SPD and the Greens. The Union could also form a “Germany” coalition with the SPD and FDP or a “Jamaica” coalition with the Greens and FDP.

The CDU does not want to form a coalition with the AfD or the Left Party. According to the survey, only 18 percent of CDU supporters are in favor of cooperation with the AfD; 77 percent are against it. 61 percent are satisfied with the work of Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff.