AfD supporters: inside spread the thesis of electoral fraud in social networks – the arguments are reminiscent of Donald Trump’s voters: inside the USA.

Magdeburg – The word “electoral fraud” is a trend on Twitter on Sunday evening. After the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt, the thesis circulated in the short message service that votes for the AfD had been “devalued” by election workers close to the Greens. One of the reasons is apparently a tweet from a user who writes: “Today as an election worker in Saxony-Anhalt. Don’t worry, our whole team is prepared to give fckafd no chance and, if necessary, to devalue the votes. Vote green, because that’s the only way democracy and environmental protection work. “

The tweet was shared by the former AfD chairman in Saxony-Anhalt, André Poggenburg. With his comment he suggests that he has just uncovered electoral fraud here. And under an ARD live video with political expert Jörg Schönenborn there are “Stop the Steal” comments – Donald Trump’s slogan from the US presidential election. However, there is hardly anything to the allegations in the case of Saxony-Anhalt either.

“What madness!” Writes Andre Poggenburg. The #AfD-Politician shares the tweet of an alleged election worker, the AfD.Votes in #Saxony-Anhalt want to disappear. An attempt at deception. The picture shows a count in the US election: https://t.co/rgPO2GjEry# ltwsa21 pic.twitter.com/mEn3P7smIb – Patrick Diekmann (@patdiekmann) June 6, 2021

Election fraud after the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt? No receipts on social media

In a live video by Youtubers Oliver Flesch, almost 4,000 people gathered late on Sunday evening to discuss possible election fraud. Flesch is for the right-wing extremist magazine PI news as well as those close to the AfD Germany courier active. His theses in a one-hour video: The high percentage of postal votes would encourage manipulation. An argument that political scientists do not share.

What he owes: proof of electoral fraud. But even without evidence, without arguments, the participants in his video are certain: “We are being cheated wherever possible,” they write. Or also: “AfD votes by postal vote were simply burned.”

In the end, Flesch’s central accusation is purely political – and none that would target an illegal act: The CDU has moved forward because it has positioned itself as the only AfD alternative.

Allegations of electoral fraud in Saxony-Anhalt are fake

However, Twitter users quickly reveal the image of the alleged election worker from the tweet. It does not come from a polling station in Saxony-Anhalt, it is not a picture from the state election in 2021. The picture comes from an American election office and was taken when the votes were counted after the US presidential election in 2020, several articles were illustrated with it. The Twitter account quoted by Poggenburg could be a troll account – a user who deliberately turns anonymity into a mood with false claims. An indication of this would be that the account was only recently created and that the name is reminiscent of other mood-makers.

“Stop the steal” in the case of fraud in the election office, manipulation through postal voting – the theses are known from the USA. Even months before the federal election, however, people in Germany seem to be positioning themselves on social networks to make similar statements. (cat)