Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

Russia is preparing for presidential elections in March. The forcibly annexed areas in Ukraine should also be part of the election.

Moscow – Russia is holding presidential elections in the spring – and these are also scheduled to take place in the illegally annexed territories in Ukraine. Ukraine reacted to this announcement and strongly condemned the Russian plan. Regional elections under Russian command had already taken place in the areas in 2023.

Ukraine sharply criticizes Russia’s election plans in annexed territories

Kiev declared the March 17, 2024 Moscow election “null and void” and vowed to prosecute any observers monitoring it. This was stated by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. Russia, which has had one since February 2022 War of aggression against Ukraine claims to have annexed the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in referendums last year. Kiev and the international community do not recognize the annexation. Moscow does not fully control any of the regions. In 2014, Russia also conquered Crimea.

A woman casts her vote during the regional elections in Donetsk. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Ukraine called for action against Russia: “We call on the international community to strongly condemn Russia’s intention to hold presidential elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories and to impose sanctions on those involved in their organization and behavior” , the statement says. Countries should not send observers to “pseudo elections”. The Ukrainian ministry also criticized elections in Russia in general: “Every election in Russia has nothing to do with democracy. It only serves as a tool to keep the Russian regime in power.”

Donetsk official reportedly asks Putin for permission to attend annexed territories

In keeping with the image of the incorporation of the Ukrainian territories, the news came via Russian state media that Artyom Shoga had asked for these elections. The official from the Moscow-occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk, a native Ukrainian who had actively fought on the Russian side against Kiev’s troops, asked Putin to let the people in the annexed areas also take part in the election.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

As expected, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had previously announced his candidacy again. At a ceremony in the Kremlin to honor the “Heroes of Russia,” Putin announced his intention to run for the fifth time in the election on March 17, 2024, at the request of military officials. The 71-year-old had the Russian constitution changed specifically in order to be able to run again. The Central Election Commission had previously officially confirmed the date for the vote.

Presidential election in Russia: Moscow creates the illusion of choice and competition

The Kremlin expects a record result for Putin in the election, which is dominated by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Russia traditionally seeks to organize a field of presidential candidates before elections to create the appearance of selection and competition for Putin. However, the candidates nominated by various parliamentary parties are generally considered to have no chance at all.

Kremlin opponents around the imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who has had no sign of life for days, have launched a campaign against Putin ahead of the presidential election. “Russia without Putin” is the name of the campaign in which citizens are supposed to vote for any candidate – just not for the incumbent. The Associated Press had reported that two people had announced they would run: former lawmaker Boris Nadezhdin, who holds a local council seat in the Moscow region, and Yekaterina Duntsova, a former politician turned journalist and lawyer from the Tver region north of Moscow. (cgsc with dpa)