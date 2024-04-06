Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/06/2024 – 10:03

Nine pre-candidates are in the running for the command of Rio de Janeiro city hall six months before this year's municipal elections. Current mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) leads the most recent voting intention polls on the electoral race and has received public nods from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). On the other side, with the support of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), is federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ), former director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin).

Without competitive names, party alliances still under construction and a candidate for reelection seeking a fourth term in the City Palace seat, the race for command of the municipal Executive in 2024 will still have new developments until August 15th, when the deadline ends. registration of candidacies at the Electoral Court.

The PSOL directory in Rio defined that the party will present its own candidacy in the mayoral elections in 2024. Federal deputy Tarcísio Motta is the party's chosen candidate and appears in third place in the most recent polls.

The current mayor has the support of President Lula and a consolidated base of parties in Rio. “I warned him that the man liked it and would do everything to help Rio! It's there! Thanks, Lula”, wrote the mayor, after the capital of Rio de Janeiro was announced as the venue for the G-20 summit in 2024.

The PT's entry into the municipal government was approved by the party's municipal and state directorates. The mayor strengthens the alliance with the president by associating himself with the PT member in announcements of federal investments in the city and in construction inaugurations.

Federal deputy elected by the PL in 2022, Ramagem is a former delegate of the Federal Police (PF), a role he held until the beginning of Bolsonaro's term, in 2019. The bond with the family of the former head of the Executive was strengthened during the campaign 2018, when Ramagem was appointed to head Bolsonaro's personal security after the stabbing he received in Juiz de Fora (MG). At the beginning of 2019, Ramagem was appointed superintendent of the PF of Ceará, but abandoned his police career to enter politics. He spent a brief period as an advisor to the Presidency and was chosen to head Abin in June of that year.

Ramagem's name gained strength after reserve general Walter Braga Netto, the former president's bet to please his traditional electorate in the city, foundered, as he became ineligible due to a decision by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

PSOL defined federal deputy Tarcísio Motta as the party's pre-candidate for mayor of Rio. He was a candidate for the state government in 2014 and 2018, and councilor of the capital for two terms, between 2017 and 2022. In 2014, he reached the fifth position in the election for the Guanabara Palace, with almost 9% of the votes in the first round.

Federal deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB) was made official as a pre-candidate for mayor of Rio after a meeting between the party leadership in the presence of the national president, deputy Baleia Rossi (MDB-SP), and the state president, Washington Reis .

Despite the deputy's pretensions, the party's state chiefs are working to get the party to support Alexandre Ramagem, the Bolsonarist pre-candidate.

Councilor Pedro Duarte (Novo) was confirmed as the party's pre-candidate for mayor. According to the parliamentarian, he and Ramagem compete for a common part of the right-wing electorate in Rio, but there is a portion of the support for both candidacies that is not “transferable”.

“Discussions about my candidacy continue. We are debating an alternative project for the city. There is room for candidacies from the (right) camp,” he said. When asked if he sees a common search for conservative voters between him and Ramagem, Duarte confirms, but highlights a difference between the two pre-candidacies: “There are also voters who would vote for Ramagem who wouldn't vote for me, as well as people who would support us who wouldn't would vote for him.”

Federal deputy Marcelo Queiroz is the Progressistas pre-candidate for the race for mayor of Rio. He claims that he has the support of the party's president, senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI). The party launched its name in the electoral race at the same time that it is coveted by the two main campaigns, from Paes and Ramagem.

State deputy Dani Balbi is a pre-candidate for mayor of Rio for PCdoB. Elected to the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj) in 2022, with 65,815 votes, she is the first trans woman to be part of the House's plenary. She is a professor and PhD in Science of Literature from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Pre-candidate for the PSTU, Cyro Garcia is a former bank worker and teacher. He began his activism in the 1970s. In 2022, he ran for government in Rio, and obtained 12,627 votes. Garcia has already tried to be elected nine other times for different positions, including mayor.

Popular Unity (UP) launched the pre-candidacy of Juliete Pantoja Alves, a member of the Movimento de Luta nos Bairros, Vilas e Favelas (MLB). In 2022, she was also a candidate for governor of Rio and obtained 27,344 votes.

Check the list of pre-candidates for mayor of Rio

*Alexandre Ramagem (PL), federal deputy and former director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin);

*Cyro Garcia (PSTU), former bank worker and teacher;

*Dani Balbi (PCdoB), state deputy;

*Eduardo Paes (PSD), mayor of Rio de Janeiro, candidate for re-election;

*Juliete Pantoja (UP), militant of the Movimento de Luta nos Bairros, Vilas e Favelas (MLB);

*Marcelo Queiroz (PP), federal deputy;

*Otoni de Paula (MDB), federal deputy;

*Pedro Duarte (Novo), councilor of Rio de Janeiro;

*Tarcísio Motta (PSOL), federal deputy.