Paraguayans elected conservative Santiago Peña as their president for the next five years. This election should have received more attention from the Brazilian press, given its importance for the national economy. Since 2019, we have reminded here in our international policy space that, in 2023, the Itaipu agreement will need to be renegotiated between Brazil and Paraguay. In this sense, the result of the election was good news for Brazil and for the Lula government.

Peña, of the conservative Colorado Party, had 43.9% of the vote. In second place was Efraín Alegre, from the center-left Radical Authentic Liberal Party, with 28.2% of the vote. In third, Paraguayo Cubas, with 23.5% of the votes, from the right-wing populist National Cruzada Party. The neighboring elections do not foresee a second round, so, even without the majority of votes, Peña was the winner. As a curiosity, José Luis Chilavert, former goalkeeper and national football idol, had less than 1% of the votes.

internal crack

The mention of parties is interesting because, until 2016, Peña was a member of the PLRA, the main opponent of his current Colorado Party. Most likely the “change of coat” was due to the fact that he was then part of the cabinet of President Horácio Cartes, Colorado, who demanded party affiliation. The president-elect was finance minister for more than two years under Cartes, with whom he is still close today, which could have cost him public image points in the eyes of the electorate.

Cartes presided over the country between 2013 and 2018, and today chairs the Colorado Party, which has governed the country since 1948, except for the period between 2008 and 2013. Since last year Cartes has been under US sanctions, which accuses him of corruption and involvement with transnational crime. Although the party has historical hegemony, it is not homogeneous. In the penultimate election, it was split into two factions, that of Cartes, whose candidate was Peña, and that of Mario Abdo Benitez, who was elected in 2018.

Due to this split, even after official congratulations from the president, Peña stated that his government had to solve “years of economic stagnation, high fiscal deficit, high unemployment rate and increase in extreme poverty”. One of the main Paraguayan weapons to resolve these issues is the Itaipu power plant, a source of foreign exchange for Paraguay. The binational plant generates approximately 17% of all energy consumed in Brazil and 75% of the energy consumed in Paraguay.

The Paraguayan State sells most of its energy quota to Brazil, since they do not use all the energy generated in the plant to which they are entitled. Under the 1973 Itaipu treaty, both countries own half of the energy generated by the plant, with the obligation to sell any surplus to the partner. In recent decades, Paraguayans began to demand the right to sell their surplus for better prices and to other customers. The Treaty of Itaipu was valid for fifty years, until 2023.

Negotiation with Brazil

The renegotiation of the agreement may be difficult and, most likely, Brazil will have to make some concessions, after fifty years of the original treaty and almost forty years of operation of the plant. Peña’s election is good news for renegotiations with Brazil, for two reasons. The first of these is keeping the Colorado Party in power. Brazil already holds consultations with Paraguayan authorities for the renewal of the agreement, in addition to having historical ties with party leaders.

A PLRA victory represented the risk of these existing consultations returning to square one. In addition, the center-left party could, in order to mark a cleavage with the hegemonic party, adopt a more hard-line, openly populist stance in negotiations. During the protests against the Mario Abdo Benítez government a few years ago, the opposition made a direct connection between the country’s problems and a supposed lack of sovereignty over Itaipu.

Brazil and Colorado governments have already cooperated in several past episodes and, by all indications, this can facilitate the negotiation process. The second point concerns specifically the Lula government. As mentioned, the renegotiation of Itaipu must face some obstacles and Brazil will probably have to make concessions, with a mere renewal of the agreement under the same existing terms being virtually impossible, negotiated when Paraguay was a corrupt and personalist dictatorship under Stroessner.

If Brazil under the Lula government made concessions to the eventual center-left government of the PLRA, it would be accused in the domestic political debate of having favored a left-wing government. The reality of maintaining the conservative party in power eliminates this internal challenge, even in the case of concessions by Brazil. None of this means, however, that the renegotiation will be simple, it just means that two possible obstacles were avoided with the election.

Peña will also face other possible challenges in his government’s foreign policy. One of them is the change of status of Jerusalem, with the president-elect already publicly stating that he defends the recognition of the city as the capital of Israel. Another challenge is a possible exchange of Chinese representation, since the Paraguayan agricultural sector wants to formalize relations with the People’s Republic of China, breaking with Taiwan. Penã takes office in August, when we will have answers to these challenges.