It was held in Misiones the first electoral test in the country in pandemic and the Front Renovador de la Concordia Social, an ally of the National Government, added a new victory. The victory was overshadowed by high voter absenteeism for fear of coronavirus infections and bad weather conditions.

Despite this, the ruling party ratified his hegemony and with 85% of the polls scrutinized, it reaped 47% of the votes in the provincial legislative election.

Together for Change he kept his escort spot, although it was far, with almost the 27% of the votes.

Misiones voted amid the pandemic.

The Agrarian and Social Front for Victory, seal with which the hard kirchnerism, made a meager election and came third, with 14% of the votes.

The other seven parties that participated in it ended with a very low number of votes.

According to provisional data, the ruling party failed to repeat the crushing triumph of 2019, when it obtained 72.86% of the votes, followed by Together for Change, with 17.63% and the Agrarian and Social Party with 8.06%.

On that occasion, the current governor, Oscar Herrera Ahuad, was elected.

But on the night of this Sunday in the provincial ruling party they celebrated: they highlighted that despite the pandemic scenario and the economic crisis, scratched almost 50% of the vote and it was the best midterm election of the Renovation Front.

The Renovador Front, an alliance of Peronists and radicals that governs the province since 2003, had resisted pressure from the National Government to postpone local elections due to the coronavirus pandemic, and chose to design a strict sanitary protocol together with the electoral authorities.

So they searched detach from the strategy of Kirchnerism, which bought time with the running of the PASO and the mid-term general elections.

The leader of the Front, Carlos Rovira, knew how to cultivate a good harmony with Kirchnerism, but that relationship cooled down.

Despite this, in the National Congress, the Renovation Front play ally of the Casa Rosada: its legislators accompanied with their votes the laws most demanded by the ruling party.



A voter arrives this Sunday at a voting center in Misiones

Even its three national deputies are counted giving a quorum for the eventual treatment of the controversial reform law of the Attorney General of the Nation.

The same strategy had shown during the presidency of Mauricio Macri.

During the campaign, the ruling party brought out its efficient handling of the pandemic: in Misiones, infections remain stable at an average of 150 cases per day and emergency beds remain at 50% occupancy, “well below the national level.” . People over 40 are already being vaccinated.

The closure of the borders prevented the flight of buyers to Paraguay and Brazil, lor which led to an exponential growth in collection, avoiding financial hot flashes despite the sharp decline in the national economy.

Government advancement by the end of may the payment of the half bonus to state employees, a measure that some unions had requested.

For its part, Kirchnerism sought to join the good electoral performance that the Agrarian and Social Party led by the national deputy had been showing in recent years. Hector Barbarian, but the advance of La Cámpora in the assembly of the lists caused defections in their ranks.

Barbaro could not prevent the mayor of the city of San Vicente from slamming the door and playing for the Renovation.

The strength of Bárbaro is the vote of the tobacco sector and the rural population settled on the coast of the Uruguay River, and its weak point is the largest cities, where it lacks weighty leaders.

Voting day

Together for Change, meanwhile, maintained the same coalition of 2019, with the contribution of the Peronist Ramon Puerta, radicalism and the PRO. In the bunker they were satisfied with performance, mainly in Posadas and Oberá.

For the provincial elections, the Electoral Tribunal enabled a total of 459 schools and extended the voting hours until 7:00 p.m. to avoid crowds.

It also limited the tables per voting center to seven and had a strict sanitary protocol.

Voters were disinfected when entering the schools and their temperature was also taken. The police officers who were guarding the place gave each person a mask and allowed access gradually to avoid crowds in front of the tables.

Governor Oscar Herrera Ahuad cast his vote in the morning and stressed that the elections were held “with great normality, tranquility and with health security, which is the most important thing.”

“The weather did not accompany us in the interior and in the colonies, where it is raining a lot, but there is a lot of commitment from citizens to reaffirm democracy in our province and in its institutions,” added Herrera Ahuad, who was leading the campaign. .

What’s more to renew 20 seats In the Legislature -10 of the ruling party-, this Sunday councilors were elected in Aristóbulo del Valle, Dos de Mayo, El Soberbio, Eldorado, Leandro N. Alem, Montecarlo, Posadas, Puerto Iguazú, Puerto Rico, San Vicente, San Pedro and Oberá .

In the latter city the position of Ombudsman was also settled. In Dos de Mayo and San Pedro, meanwhile, the category of Constituent Constituents who will draft the Organic Letters was added.