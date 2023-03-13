Dhe mayoral election in Kassel took a surprising turn on Sunday: After making it into the runoff, the incumbent mayor Christian Geselle (non-party) declared that he would not be standing in the election planned for March 26th. He doesn’t want to burden his family any further, the events of the past few weeks have taken them down. With 31.47 percent of the votes, Geselle’s result was the best this election day, but worse than six years ago.

Inga Janovic Editor in the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and responsible editor of the business magazine Metropol. Oliver Bock Correspondent for the Rhein-Main-Zeitung for the Rheingau-Taunus district and for Wiesbaden.

This means that second-placed Sven Schoeller (Die Grünen) is alone in the second ballot. He received 27.84 percent of the vote on Sunday. Voters will now be asked in two weeks whether Schoeller should be their mayor or not.

Isabel Carqueville from the SPD and the former Hessian Minister of Justice Eva Kühne-Hörmann (CDU) are clearly behind with 12.82 and 16.75 percent respectively. The SPD’s attempt to win votes with its own candidate after the break with Geselle has failed. Geselle had fallen out with his comrades last year and finally announced that he would fight independently for his re-election. His opponent in the runoff election, Sven Schoeller, has the Greens, the strongest faction in the city council, to which he has belonged since 2021. The turnout in Kassel was around 40 percent.

New District Administrator: Sandro Zehner

The evening of the election in the Bad Schwalbach district hall ended without any reference to a runoff. The decision was made there on Sunday. The 43-year-old Mayor of Taunusstein, Sandro Zehner (CDU), was elected the new district administrator of the Rheingau-Taunus district with a narrow majority in the first ballot.

In the end, the Wiesbaden-born business economist was ahead with 52.8 percent of the votes and a lead of 24.9 percentage points over SPD candidate Martin Rabanus and above the 50 percent mark. The only woman in the race, Eltville local politician Sigrid Hansen (The Greens), only got 12.4 percent. She remained well below the result of her party in the district election two years ago. At that time, the Greens got 19.7 percent. Apparently it was not possible to mobilize the Green voters for the district election, said Hansen. As expected, Eltville AfD member of parliament Frank Grobe with 7.1 percent and non-party candidate Oliver Eibeck from Taunusstein (2.8 percent) lagged behind. A total of 147,000 voters in the 17 cities and communities were called on Sunday to determine the new head of the district administration in the district office in Bad Schwalbach. Voter turnout at the time of counting was around 40.2 percent. That was higher than six years ago, when 37.7 percent voted.







A “sensational” result

The 58-year-old District Administrator Kilian had already declared his renunciation of a renewed candidacy in the summer of last year. His successor Sandro Zehner will be inaugurated on May 16 before the district council. Zehner said he felt good throughout Election Day and was “relatively calm”. This time his gut feeling did not deceive him. The result was “sensational”.

12.9 percent of voters voted for the independent candidate Gerd Hillen. Voter turnout in the Rheingau-Taunus district was 40 percent.

Clear majority for wind energy

Christian Aßmann remains mayor of Geisenheim. The non-party incumbent, who ran as the only candidate in the election, won 84.8 percent in the city in the Rheingau-Taunus district. Likewise, in Heppenheim, the old and future mayor, Reiner Burelbach (CDU), was re-elected with 73.7 percent and thus clearly distanced two competitors. Despite the candidacy of his deputy Thorsten Winkler (CDU), voters in Dieburg awarded Frank Haus a second term, with 73.5 percent voting for the independent. In Weilrod im Hochtaunuskreis, Götz Esser remains mayor. He received 82.5 percent of the votes.







In Bischofsheim, a neighboring municipality of Rüsselsheim, the runoff will decide whether Ingo Kalweit (CDU) remains in office. He achieved 43.4 percent, just behind the SPD candidate Lisa Gößwein, who achieved 45.5 percent. Also in Neu-Anspach in the Hochtaunus district there is a runoff between incumbent Thomas Pauli (SPD) and Birger Strutz (CDU). Pauli received 41.7 percent of the votes in the first ballot, Strutz, who had also been supported by the Greens and FWG, 45.4 percent.

A clear majority of 76.2 percent decided in Hünstetten to use wind energy in the community. The reason for the referendum was the plan to build a wind farm with four or five rotors. The necessary quorum of 2137 was clearly exceeded with 3739 yes votes.