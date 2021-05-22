S.Six days ago, Iranians were able to register as candidates for the presidential election on June 18. By the time the deadline ended, 592 people had done it. That was too much for the Guardian Council, which is made up of twelve clergymen. Because its members only have two weeks to check the candidates for their qualifications and loyalty to the Islamic Republic. They therefore urged the government to ensure that such a glut did not recur in the future, and they indicated that they would consider a few dozen applications. According to the experience of previous elections, they will accept around ten candidates.

What looks like a living, dynamic democracy, in reality has little influence on the course of things in Iran. Because it is not the government of the elected president who determines the policy, but revolutionary leader Ali Khamenei, who has been in office since 1989. The president alone does not make the important decisions about Iran’s relations with other states.