– Episode of the 15 Minutos podcast talks about the result of the legislative election in France and the message it leaves for Brazil

*) The final result of last Sunday’s election (7) in France was surprising. Especially given the signs that came from the previous week, when Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally party had been the big winner.

The New Popular Front coalition, formed by left-wing parties such as the radical France Insoumise, led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and the Socialist Party, obtained 182 deputies, and independent candidates ideologically aligned with this front won another 13.

They were the ones who won the most seats, but did not win a majority in parliament. In other words: governability in France is entering uncharted territory.

The result in France also sends messages here for Brazil. President Lula himself (PT), in a message published on social media, spoke about the issue. At the same time, one of the opposition leaders in Congress, Senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), commented that the French elections also leave messages for the Brazilian right.

This episode of the 15 Minutos podcast talks about the results of the legislative elections in France and the messages it leaves for Brazil. The guest to talk about the subject is Jones Rossi, World editor here at Gazeta do Povo.

***

The 15-minute podcast is a space for discussing important topics, always with analysis and the participation of the Gazeta do Povo team of journalists. From Monday to Friday, in a light and dynamic way, with a duration that fits into your busy day. Presented by journalist Márcio Miranda.

***

Datasheet: ’15 minutes’, Gazeta do Povo’s news podcast #Presentation and script: Marcio Miranda; content direction: Rodrigo Fernandes; sound: Leonardo Bechtloff; distribution strategy: Marcus Ayres.