Yako Pérez is the first indigenous candidate in a presidential election in Ecuador. He could face Andrés Arauz in the runoff election.

BUENOS AIRES taz | Did Yaku Pérez make it? The 51-year-old Ecuadorian cannot yet answer with absolute certainty whether he will be in the runoff for president on April 11th. But the chances that an indigenous man will make it into the decisive second round for the first time are good.

He’s already the big winner of the first round. As the first indigenous candidate in a presidential election in Ecuador, he won more than 10 percent of the vote. After all votes have been counted, it will be around 20 percent. Shirt-sleeved and mostly on the bike, he campaigned as a candidate for the Pachakutik movement party, always keeping his distance and wearing a protective mask because of Corona.

The polls had previously seen him in third place at just over 10 percent. On the evening of the election, Pérez railed against the supposed manipulation of opinion institutes, which wanted to frustrate his supporters and weaken his mobilizing power. His appearance was certainly not statesmanlike.

He describes himself as a flexible and open left, represents not only a large part of the indigenous movement, but also the opponents of the extractivist model. With its topics of environmental and climate protection, it especially attracts younger voters. He was arrested five times during the tenure of President Rafael Correa (2007–2017) for campaigning against a mining law.

Pérez’s opposition to Correa is so deep that he spoke out in the 2017 runoff election for Lasso and against Correa’s candidate Lenín Moreno: “Better a banker than a dictatorship,” he said at the time.

Studied lawyer with a water diploma

Pérez comes from the Sierra, as the southern part of the Ecuadorian Andean region is called. He was born and raised in Cachipucara, a small town in Cuenca, which in turn is part of the Azuay province. His original name is Carlos Ranulfo. In 2017 he changed it and had himself registered under the name Yaku Sacha, which means “water of the mountain” in Quichua.

The name runs like the proverbial red thread through his commitment to protecting water. The lawyer who specializes in indigenous law as well as environmental and criminal law also has a water diploma that identifies him as an expert in water catchment areas. The current success: In a referendum on Sunday, a clear majority in Cuenca spoke out in favor of a ban on the exploitation of metal ores by the mega-open pit in the catchment areas of five rivers in the region.

Yaku Pérez has proven that he is a committed activist. Whether he can also be president is another question. Pérez can only have government responsibility as prefect of the province of Azuay. In 2019 he was elected to office. A year later he gave up this position because of the presidential candidacy.