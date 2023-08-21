How did you feel about the content of this article?

A soldier takes care of security at a polling place in Guayaquil this Sunday (20) | Photo: EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador, Diana Atamaint, reported that the difficulties that voters abroad had to vote in the general election this Sunday (20) were the result of cyber attacks from seven countries.

According to information from the Argentine website Infobae, throughout the day, several Ecuadorians residing abroad claimed on social networks that the online electronic voting platform did not allow them to authenticate their accounts to register the vote or that, when confirming the vote, the system did not respond.

The cyberattacks came from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Russia, Ukraine, Indonesia and China, according to the CNE. However, the electoral authority assured that there was no manipulation of votes.

“The electronic voting platform suffered cyberattacks that affected the fluidity to access the voting. We clarify and emphasize that the confirmed votes were not violated,” Atamaint said.

The voting ended at 19:00 GMT. In this early election, in addition to voting for president and national deputy, Ecuadorians also participated in a popular consultation on whether or not to continue oil exploration in the Yasuní National Park, located in the Amazon.

According to the CNE, voter turnout was 82.26% of Ecuadorians eligible to vote.