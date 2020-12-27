Russia and Rwanda want to save President Touadéra from being overthrown by rebels. But the election could not take place in many places.

BERLIN taz | Russia and Rwanda – this alliance has never existed in military interventions in Africa. But if Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, survives this Sunday’s elections as head of state, he owes it less to his electorate than to the newly arrived elite forces from Moscow and Kigali.

A significant turnout in the parliamentary and presidential elections on Sunday was not expected, as no elections were possible in most parts of the country outside of Bangui. In several cities, rebels have looted election materials delivered and threatened voters or election workers.

Meanwhile, before Christmas, 300 “military advisers” from Russia landed in the Central African capital Bangui to support their 175 comrades who were already stationed there. They are not regular soldiers, but fighters from the private Wagner military company who are present in many African countries – but only in the Central African Republic do they make up part of the head of state’s bodyguard. Four Russian attack helicopters have also arrived in Bangui, delivered in transport planes; eight more are to follow, according to the local news website “Corbeaunews”. Russian armored vehicles have been on patrol in Bangui since October – all in the name of “securing elections”.

Shortly before Christmas, Rwanda sent 300 soldiers from its special forces to Bangui to protect its contingent in the 11,500-strong UN mission in Central Africa (Minusca), which has recently come under fire. Another 300 Rwandan UN blue helmets were relocated from neighboring South Sudan to the Central African Republic at Christmas.

Fear that new rebel coalition will march on Bangui

The reason for the military deployments is the fear that the new rebel coalition CPC (Coalition of Patriots for Change) will march on Bangui. The CPC unites a large part of the rebels and militias who have been ruling much of the country outside the capital for years. It serves as a vehicle for ex-President Francois Bozizé, who was overthrown by rebels himself in 2013, to put pressure on the government after the Constitutional Court in Bangui rejected his candidacy for the presidential election on December 3.

The duped Bozizé then first called for support for the political opposition and then for an election boycott. The government accuses him of an attempted coup. On Sunday Bozizé reiterated his support for the CPC rebels – although among them are the remains of the forces that overthrew him as president in 2013.

In the city of Dekoa 250 kilometers north of the capital, three UN blue helmets from Burundi died in an armed attack on Friday. The day before, the CPC had canceled a unilateral ceasefire that had been declared for the duration of the elections after fighting with UN units.

The soldiers from Russia and Rwanda are actively involved in the fighting, according to local reports. Both countries are united by an interest in continuing to push back France’s dwindling influence in its excolony.

No talk of major French intervention

France is still protecting Bangui Airport, but there is no longer any talk of major French intervention, as it did in 2013 to 2014. The French “Operation Sangaris” at the time ended in 2016 when Touadéra took office as the regularly elected president. The former French base “Camp Leclerc” in Bouar, an important hub for French military interventions in Africa until the 1990s and most recently a training camp for the Central African army with large armaments, was plundered by rebels before Christmas.