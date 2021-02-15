The Socialist Party, loyal to Spain, emerged as the strongest party. Nevertheless, the independence bloc could again form the regional government.

MADRID taz | The parties that advocate Catalonia’s independence have significantly increased their majority in the elections for the autonomous parliament on Sunday. Together they will have 74 of the 135 parliamentary seats in the future, instead of the previous 70. And for the first time in the history of the controversial autonomy of the region around the capital Barcelona, ​​together with 50.8 percent, they won more than half of the votes cast.

The strongest individual party, however, was the Socialist Party of Catalonia (PSC), the regional offshoot of the PSOE of Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, under his previous Health Minister Salvador Illa. They got 23 percent and 33 seats, 16 more than three and a half years ago. Also in 2017, the right-wing liberal Ciudadanos (Bürger-Cs) became the strongest force, a formation loyal to Spain. However, at that time the independence bloc formed a government. Again, this is considered the most likely option.

The turnout of 53.6 percent of the 5.6 million eligible voters was almost 24 percent lower than at the last ballot. Many people stayed at home fearing Covid infection. The elections took place under strong sanitary security measures. In some places the electoral workers drawn by lots did not appear. The deputies had to be committed.

Cs are the losers of the election night. Instead of the previous 36 seats, they will only be represented by six MPs. Some of their votes went to the socialists, some to the right-wing extremist Vox, which is moving into the Catalan parliament for the first time with 7.68 percent and 11 members. The main opposition party in Spain, the conservative Partido Popular (PP), lost one of its four MPs.

Difficult majority search for Illa

“Catalonia loves Spain and Spain loves Catalonia,” declared socialist Illa in his victory speech. In Barcelona, ​​as in Madrid, he wanted a coalition of the socialists with the left-wing alternatives of En Comú Podem (“Together we can”), who achieved 6.9 percent and still have eight MPs. But the two only add up to 41 MPs.

To rule, Illa would need the support of the independence party of the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) of the previously ruling Pere Aragonès. But the latter will hardly be able to afford such a swivel to a cross-camp government alliance, given the very good performance of the independence advocates overall.

Aragonès itself announced its right to the post of Catalan head of government. Like the socialists, his ERC received 33 MPs, but with 21.3 percent it has significantly fewer votes. Aragonès asked Madrid for a dialogue and asserted that Catalonia was now in “a new phase in order to achieve the referendum, the amnesty of prisoners and the Catalan Republic”.

Among the prisoners in connection with the holding of an independence referendum in October 2017 is almost the entire government at the time, including ERC party leader and former deputy head of government Oriol Junqueras, who is serving a 13-year prison sentence.

Former Catalan Prime Minister and current MEP Carles Puigdemont is in exile with others in Brussels. His JuntsxCat (“Together for Catalonia”) is behind ERC for the first time with 20.1 percent and 32 MPs. While ERC gained one seat, JuntsxCat lost two MPs. Third in the league of independence advocates is the anti-capitalist CUP, which in future will have nine instead of four MPs.