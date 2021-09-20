fromLuisa Ebbrecht conclude

With the early elections in Canada, Prime Minister Trudeau is taking a high risk. Both top candidates cast their votes. The news ticker to choose from.

The early election will take place in Canada on Monday (September 20th, 2021).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hopes to get an absolute majority.

Criticism from various political sides is loud, the politician is under pressure.

+++ 22.03 PM: In Canada, the top candidates cast their votes in the early elections. “I just voted – and so should you,” wrote incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter and published a photo showing him with his three children at the ballot box. A few hours earlier, the conservative challenger Erin O’Toole had published a photo on Twitter showing him voting with his wife.

More than 25 million Canadians were asked to cast their votes on Monday (September 20, 2021). A close race was emerging across the country. Last polls saw the Liberals ahead. However, an absolute majority would be rather difficult to achieve, and a majority for the conservatives also seemed unlikely. The first results are expected on Tuesday night (CEST). Since there are more postal voters than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, the time for meaningful results could be postponed.

Justin Trudeau (l), Prime Minister of Canada and party leader of the Liberal Party, casts his vote for the parliamentary elections together with his son Hadrien (2nd from left). © Sean Kilpatrick / dpa

Election in Canada: According to polls, Trudeau trembles about election victory

Update from Monday, 09/20/2021, 3:06 p.m .: Polling stations are now open in Canada – millions of people in Canada can now cast their votes. A new poll shows the Liberals and Conservatives are in a close race, with the latter only a percentage point ahead in national voter approval.

An Ipsos poll of 2,359 Canadians conducted for Global News found that Conservatives are well on their way to getting 32 percent of the vote. The Liberals fell one point behind in the polls and are expected to get 31 percent of the vote.

Election in Canada: Prime Minister Trudeau under pressure from the left

First report from Monday, 09/20/2021, 11:58 a.m .: Vancouver – The Canadian people will decide on their future government and the political fate of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday (20.09.2021). This is why it is under heavy pressure. Basically there are only two options for Trudeau. Either the leader of the Liberal Party gains an absolute majority in parliament or he loses his position of power. In the last days of the election campaign, criticism against Trudeau became louder and louder, according to the online magazine Vice from the USA *.

For example, Annamie Paul, chairwoman of the Canadian Greens, criticized Trudeau for his progressive image in a TV debate. “I don’t think Mr Trudeau is a true feminist,” Paul said, referring to two women in his party who had a public falling out with him: former Justice Secretary and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould and his former Parliamentary Secretary Celina Caesar-Chavannes .

Election in Canada: Trudeau is said to have ousted women from the party

“A feminist does not do that to oust strong women from his party if they only want to get involved politically.” Trudeau later replied: “I will not let you teach me any lessons in faction management” – an allusion to the unrest within the Greens in advance of the election.

But Paul isn’t the only one who feels that there is a gap between Trudeau’s words on social justice issues – including racism, reconciliation, and feminism – and his actions. Wilson-Raybould and Caesar-Chavannes were expelled from the Liberal Caucus after their clashes with Trudeau, leading some to wonder how open the party is to blacks and indigenous candidates.

With today’s early elections, Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau is taking a high risk. © Justin Tang / The Canadian Press / AP / dpa

Caesar-Chavannes told Vice that the government had failed to fight anti-black racism. “Black entrepreneurs have little access to bank credit. And why? Because the banking system is inherently prejudiced, ”said Caesar-Chavannes.

Election in Canada: did Trudeau want to influence attorney general?

Wilson-Raybould was kicked out of the liberal caucus in 2019 after her retirement. She alleged at the time that the prime minister’s office tried to interfere in her role as attorney general. She said Trudeau had pressured her to intervene in law enforcement against the Quebec construction giant. Trudeau’s opponents repeatedly used Wilson-Raybould’s name during the election campaign to discredit him as a feminist.

Surname Justin Pierre James Trudeau Political party Liberal Party of Canada occupation Prime Minister of Canada since November 2015 family Married to Sophie Grégoire, three children

Lynne Groulx, executive director of the Native Women’s Association of Canada, told Vice she was “very disappointed” with the events that led to the expulsion of Wilson-Raybould from the liberal caucus. “The environment was toxic for her because as an indigenous woman she was in a very high-ranking department and did not get the respect that she deserved,” said Groulx. “How does the Prime Minister intend to make his party attractive to the indigenous population? This situation did not give us a lot of confidence. “

Election in Canada: Trudeau only reactive – too little action against racism

Fareed Khan, founder of Canadians United Against Hate, said Trudeau was reactive on issues related to racism, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. “It took the Nova Scotia shooting last year and the murder of four other Muslims before Trudeau said he would take action against racism,” said Khan.

It remains to be seen whether the emerging criticism against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau him in today’s election* will cost victory. What is certain is that Canadian politicians will have to deal with issues of racism in the future as well. (Luisa Ebbrecht) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

