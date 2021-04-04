In Bulgaria, a new parliament will be elected under Corona conditions. Prime Minister Boiko Borissow has ruled since 2009. The opposition is calling for change.

Sofia – In the middle of the third corona wave, Bulgaria * elected a new parliament on Sunday. Compared to 2017, there was a lower turnout. At 3 p.m. (local time) it was loud Gallup International in Sofia at a good 30 percent. In the election four years ago at 1 p.m., 27 percent of those eligible to vote had already voted. At 7 p.m. (local time) the polling stations of the EU country are supposed to close. Subsequently, forecasts based on by-election surveys are expected.

Parliamentary elections in Bulgaria: will Prime Minister Boiko Borisov manage a fourth term?

The election was seen as a referendum on the political future of the bourgeois Prime Minister Boiko Borissow, who has ruled since 2009 with one interruption. Opinion researchers gave his party GERB, which belongs to the European People’s Party (EPP) in the EU Parliament, a good chance of becoming the strongest political force. The socialists who emerged from the earlier communists can count on becoming the second strongest force. Up to seven parties, some of which are at odds with one another, are likely to move into parliament. Forming a government is considered complicated.

On election day, the opposition, made up of socialists and protest parties, once again called on citizens to vote for political change in the poorest EU country. Numerous hygiene rules applied to the election due to Corona. In hospitals and for people under quarantine, there were mobile ballot boxes with teams in protective clothing. They wore masks and helmets. (dpa / aka)