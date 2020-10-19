ÜSurprisingly, Luis Arce from the “Movement towards Socialism” (MAS) won the presidential election in Bolivia. According to projections, Arce got more than fifty percent of the vote. The second placed Carlos Mesa came up with a little more than thirty percent. This means that the socialists are returning to power after a year of Jeanine Añez’s transitional government. The new election became necessary after the election last year was canceled due to allegations of manipulation and the former President Evo Morales was urged to resign. Bolivia has regained democracy and hope, said Arce after the election results became known. He would rule for all Bolivians and restore unity.

Despite the deep division in the country and the political polarization, election day was calm and peaceful and without major incidents. Unrest only arose in the evening when no meaningful election results were available for a long time. On the eve of the election, the Supreme Electoral Court found the system for the rapid counting of votes to be too unsafe and announced that it would only rely on the official total count. On the evening of the election, everyone was waiting for the projections announced by two institutes. But even these did not come for the time being. As the pressure built up and the MAS presented its own census surveys, a polling company finally released a projection based on 95 percent of the vote at midnight. The results are not official, but leave no doubt that Arces won the election. The official count won’t be completed until later this week.

Chosen as a candidate by Evo Morales

With his election result, Arce even surpasses the result of the disapproved election of 2019, when Evo Morales did not reach the 50 percent mark in his fourth election. The 57-year-old economist was Minister of Economics at Morales’ side from the very beginning in 2006 and until he stepped down a year ago. Under the leadership of Arce, Bolivia pursued a policy of nationalizing its oil and gas reserves. The raw material boom allowed the country to pursue a generous policy of redistribution, which reduced poverty. Many Bolivians, especially from the poorer classes, have not forgotten this heyday to this day.

Today, in view of the crisis, many are longing to go back to this time, from which Arce should have benefited. Arce was chosen as a candidate by Morales. In contrast to Morales, however, he is not a “caudillo”, but very calm and level-headed. Whether he can break away from Morales as President is questionable. Morales is still considered the strong man in the MAS and is likely to return from exile in Argentina after the change of government. At the same time, Morales is becoming increasingly controversial within the MAS.

The task that Arce faces is immense. On the one hand, Bolivia is badly hit economically and is likely to have to rely on loans from abroad to get back on its feet. The crisis has destroyed many jobs and increased poverty. At the same time, the people are deeply divided. The incidents last year, when there were nationwide unrest in the wake of the allegedly rigged election, the wave of violence after Morales’ forced resignation, the corruption allegations against the former MAS government and the persecution of numerous MAS politicians by the transitional government – all of this has further intensified the already existing resentments between supporters and opponents of the MAS. Arce should also be aware that these problems are not over with his election.