From: Alexander Eser-Ruperti

Can Berlin vote again in two weeks? The answer to this is eagerly awaited – because today the Federal Constitutional Court will decide.

Karlsruhe – In Karlsruhe, the Federal Constitutional Court speaks today for the Berlin election decisive verdict. What happens next depends on the decision of the judges in Baden-Württemberg: will there be another election in two weeks, or will the vote for the House of Representatives have to be postponed? Karlsruhe decides in an urgent procedure on an election that caused a stir not only in the capital.

In the morning there should be clarity about how the Berlin election will continue. Will the election for Berlin 2023 be repeated in two weeks or not – the Federal Constitutional Court will decide on this. After the election was revoked, there were numerous constitutional complaints against the corresponding decision of the Berlin Constitutional Court. The judges in Karlsruhe will decide today on the largest complaint with more than 40 complainants.

Election Berlin 2023: Today Karlsruhe decides in an urgent procedure about the election repetition

The cause is not yet closed, because it is only a decision in an urgent procedure. Means: The main proceedings are still pending. The aim of the complainants is to delay the repeat election beyond the urgent procedure until the result of the main hearing.

The Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe. © Uli Deck/dpa

The Berlin election was declared invalid in September 2021 by the Constitutional Court in Berlin as a result of numerous mishaps. In addition to the House of Representatives, the district councils are also responsible for voting on the planned repeat election.

Election in Berlin: “Have eliminated a number of organizational deficits”

After the canceled election in Berlin, the President of the Berlin Constitutional Court, Ludgera Selting, referred to “serious systemic deficiencies” and a “numerous serious electoral errors”. According to Ludgera Seltin, these were “relevant to the mandate”, i.e. they had an influence on the composition of the parliament.

For his part, the new state returning officer Stephan Bröchler explained that in the meantime “a number of Organizational deficits eliminated“. Among other things, care was taken to ensure that sufficient paper was made available, and particular importance was attached to ensuring that the ballot papers “did not come to the wrong polling stations”. According to Böchler, the control processes have also been improved, and the number of polling booths has been increased, according to the election officer. Nevertheless, despite all the precautions, there had only recently been reports of further breakdowns.