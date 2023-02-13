DThe Berlin CDU wants to hold exploratory talks with the SPD and the Greens after their election victory. The presidium of the CDU state association spoke out in favor of this on Monday afternoon, as a spokesman confirmed. The board passed the decision unanimously. The corresponding invitations to the two parties had been sent.

However, it is still unclear when the talks will take place. At the meeting of the state executive committee, top candidate Kai Wegner was also unanimously proposed as parliamentary group leader and Cornelia Seibeld as president of the House of Representatives. She was previously Vice-President of the state parliament.

When the parliamentary elections were repeated on Sunday, the CDU was by far the strongest party in the capital with 28.2 percent. SPD and Greens each achieved around 18.4 percent. The SPD came in second with a lead of just 105 votes. So far, Giffey has ruled in Berlin in an alliance with the Greens and the Left.

“We are very open to talks on all sides,” said Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) before the party committee’s deliberations. She wanted to speak to both the previous coalition partners and the CDU speak when he invites in. However, as the second-placed party, the SPD must continue to play a strong role in state government, Giffey said.







Giffey tends towards red-red-green

According to the chairwoman Franziska Giffey, the SPD state executive is now more inclined to continue the red-green-red coalition than to a black-red alliance. “I would say that there is already a clear trend for the continuation, but of course it is also taken very seriously that we have an election winner here that is clearly ahead of us,” said Giffey on Monday after a board meeting.

“We have agreed that we are going into exploratory talks with the CDU, but also with our coalition partners,” said Giffey. She and co-head of state Raed Saleh were given the mandate by the state executive to conduct these negotiations. “My party gave me backing on the federal executive board today, and the state executive board did the same,” said Giffey on the question of a possible resignation. “If the party disagrees, then I made it clear today that I’m not sticking to my office,” she said. “But the order that both the federal board and the state board have given is different.”







Klingbeil wants to give Giffey another chance

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil meanwhile spoke out in favor of a second chance for Giffey. Despite his party’s poor performance in the parliamentary elections in Berlin, he still wants her as governing mayor. Giffey should have the chance to “change things in Berlin” for more than a year, Klingbeil said on Monday at a public meeting in Erfurt.

Regarding the forthcoming formation of a government, he said it was an “exciting situation” that was now developing. No matter which coalition comes, it must “really tackle it now”. “I trust Franziska Giffey, but time will tell what the ideal constellation for Berlin is,” said Klingbeil.

In Berlin, a lot of resentment about politics has accumulated. “The CDU collected it well,” said Klingbeil. The Christian Democrats had conducted a “pure protest election campaign” in Berlin – and thus achieved success.