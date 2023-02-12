DAccording to the first forecasts on Sunday evening, the CDU clearly won the repeat election to the Berlin House of Representatives. Accordingly, she and her top candidate Kai Wegner received more than 25 percent of the second votes. As with the 2021 election, a close race is emerging between the SPD and the Greens – who, however, were competing for first place at the time.

Both the left and the AfD will be represented in the House of Representatives again, and according to the first forecasts, they can each expect almost double-digit results. The FDP, on the other hand, has to worry about whether it will be able to re-enter the House of Representatives.

The question of possible coalitions also depends on this. So far, the SPD has ruled with the Greens and the Left; According to the first forecasts, a continuation of the cooperation seems possible on Sunday, but not certain.

Berlin’s governing mayor and SPD top candidate Franziska Giffey spoke of a “very intensive” election campaign when she cast her vote on Sunday afternoon. Disagreements in the coalition had become clear.

While the Greens, with their top candidate Bettina Jarasch, want to drive cars out of downtown Berlin, Giffey, along with the previous opposition parties CDU, AfD and FDP, also opposed this demand. CDU top candidate Kai Wegner repeatedly emphasized the importance of internal security during the election campaign.

The Berlin Constitutional Court ruled in November last year that the elections to the House of Representatives had to be repeated. The result from September 2021 was declared invalid by the court. At that time, ballot papers were missing in many polling stations or had been mixed up. Sometimes there were long queues and in many places illegal voters voted after 6 p.m.

Does the federal election also have to be repeated in parts of Berlin?

State Returning Officer Stephan Bröchler said on Sunday that he was optimistic that “hopefully everything will work out well” this time. Everything was checked carefully before the repeat election. The election observers of the Council of Europe expressed their satisfaction on Sunday afternoon. Head of delegation Vladimir Prebilic told the German Press Agency that “things are really well organized”. Compared to 2021, there were more ballot boxes and more poll workers. Ballot papers were presented in larger numbers this time.







Since this is a repeat election and not a new election, nothing changes in the legislative period. It ends in 2026, five years after the repeated election. The parties had to run with the same candidates as in the 2021 election. If they did not run again, they were replaced by candidates from the party lists. The elections for the twelve Berlin district assemblies also took place again on Sunday.

Another repetition could still be pending. The Bundestag decided in November that the 2021 federal election was partially invalid and had to be repeated in 431 Berlin electoral districts. However, the Federal Constitutional Court is still examining complaints against this decision. If the judges in Karlsruhe decide to repeat the Bundestag elections in Berlin, they would have to take place within 60 days.