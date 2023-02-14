ZTwo days after the repeat election in Berlin, votes from around 450 absentee ballot letters still have to be counted and added to the result. That said state returning officer Stephan Bröchler on Tuesday. According to Bröchler, the ballot letters apparently arrived quite late in the Lichtenberg district and were left uncounted on Sunday.

It is unclear how the breakdown came about, and the responsible district election committee still has to clarify that. There were communication problems in the district election office, “the slips were there, but were not forwarded correctly”. The “Spiegel” had previously reported.

Bröchler said the votes should be counted in the next few days and the result then communicated. “It is important that no vote was lost.” Bröchler did not say the exact number of letters, the number 450 is about the order of magnitude. There are currently no indications that further incidents have occurred. According to the preliminary result of the Berlin parliamentary elections so far, the SPD is in second place – only 105 votes ahead of the Greens in third place.

* In an earlier version of this text, we quoted a tweet from the deputy mayor of Lichtenberg, Kevin Hönicke (SPD), who suggested that Deutsche Post was responsible for the left-over ballot letters. Deutsche Post rejects this accusation and writes in a statement: “We reject the accusation that the problem was caused by Deutsche Post. We delivered all ballot letters that were handed over to us in good time or that we collected late Saturday in a special box (between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.) in a special delivery to all election offices on Sunday. The fact that we received a few letters afterwards that we were only able to deliver on Monday and Tuesday (we’re talking about a volume in the mid double-digit range (!) – is not unusual, since ballot letters are always mailed in too late.”