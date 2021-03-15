M.The house couldn’t miss an, says Catherine Kern on the phone. “It’s that with the many photovoltaic systems on the roof.” A few hours later, it is clear from afar that an election winner lives in the orange-colored house with the many photovoltaic systems on the roof. Kern has attached her election poster to a tree in the front yard with a clear message: “For climate protection and human rights”.

That Kern wins becomes clear late on Sunday evening. The constituency of Hohenlohe in the north of Baden-Württemberg has always been in the hands of the CDU. Now the constituency changes color, from black to green, the direct candidate Catherine Kern wins two points and gets 28.7 percent of the vote, the CDU only achieved 24.4 percent.

The morning after, the winner welcomed in a good mood in the living room of her house. Kern has no illusions that her entry into the Stuttgart state parliament has anything to do with the popularity of Winfried Kretschmann. “We have a strong Prime Minister who enjoys a lot of trust,” says Kern. She estimates that the 28 percent of the votes in the circle are roughly composed as follows: “23 percent for Kretschmann and five percent for me.” The core themes are classic subjects of the Greens. “I want climate protection to move forward,” she says. Solar and wind energy would have to be expanded. And digitization must arrive everywhere.

The loser is sitting in the lobby of the Stuttgart Maritime Hotel on Monday morning. The parliamentary group will meet there later. Arnulf Freiherr von Eyb (CDU) has been in the state parliament for the Hohenlohe district for ten years. Before he ran for the first time, almost every second person in the rural area had voted for the CDU. He made the leap into parliament in 2011 with a comfortable 40 percent – at that time the SPD was still on his heels, the Greens came afterwards. That changed five years ago. Von Eyb won against Kern by one percentage point. “Let’s not kid ourselves, Mr. Kretschmann is well received by the people,” says von Eyb.

When he became a member of parliament ten years ago, 60 CDU members came directly to the state parliament via the constituencies, now there were only twelve out of a total of 42. It annoys him that the CDU in the south-west had many green issues a good two decades ago ” take away “. Eyb is convinced that climate protection can only be afforded if the economy is right, for example. That is why environmental policy always includes the economic competence of the CDU. Von Eyb says he appreciates Catherine Kern as a human being. “Politically, I consider her a dream dancer.”



Mario Dietel will also be sitting at the winner’s dining table in Hohenlohe on Monday morning. He helped organize the election campaign for the native British, who has lived in Germany since the 1980s – especially on the Internet. “I think this attitude cost the CDU victory in the Hohenlohe district,” he says. Kern would like her dreams to come true: “Here in the circle, people voted for the greens, especially where natural areas have been sealed in recent years,” she says. The task of ironing out the mistakes of the conservatives falls to the Greens.

While the CDU hopes to have better chances with Kretschmann’s political retirement in a few years, the Greens in Stuttgart have to decide with whom they want to govern, with which partners they can continue their success. You can choose between a traffic light coalition with the FDP and SPD or the continuation of the green-black government with the CDU. This Wednesday, Kretschmann is holding initial exploratory talks with the CDU, SPD and FDP. In the coming week there should perhaps be a decision with whom coalition negotiations should begin. The fact that the leader of the FDP parliamentary group, Hans-Ulrich Rülke, took a seat on the government bench on Sunday evening and promised that he would be seen more often now, was less popular with Kretschmann.