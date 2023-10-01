Sergio Massa, Argentina’s Economy Minister, has 30.7% of voting intentions in the country’s presidential election, while libertarian Javier Milei appears in second place, with 27.9%. This is what an electoral survey carried out by the Atlas Intel institute, released this Friday (29), points out. Furthermore, Milei appears in a technical tie with Patricia Bullrich (27.7%), a center-right candidate.

The survey comes days after the Peronist candidate for the Casa Rosada made one last attempt to win the October 22 presidential election in Argentina: on Tuesday (26), Massa announced the payment of a bonus to people between 18 and 64 years old who have no registered formal income and who do not receive any type of financial assistance from the State.

No chance in a second round

But considering the possibilities of a second round, Massa would lose to both Milei and Bullrich. In a possible dispute between Milei and Massa, the survey indicates Milei’s victory with 43.5% against 37.5%. Against Bullrich, the candidate linked to former president Macri would win by 44.9% to 34.9%.

The number of undecided voters is 3.8% and the position of the candidates could still change, as the margin between them is small. In relation to other presidential candidates, Alberto Fernandéz, who is seeking re-election, appears with 14% of voting intentions, Juan Schiaretti with 4.8% and Myrian Bregman, 2.1%. The research confidence level is 95%.

A People’s Gazette showed that poverty in Argentina has already reached 40.1% of the population, according to a report by the National Institute of Statistics and Census of Argentina (Indec). The data is the result of an economic crisis faced by the country – and which could get worse. The Clarín newspaper published projections that indicate an increase in poverty by the end of the year due to inflationary problems. From July to August, inflation in 12 months went from 113.4% to 124.4%.