Around 74% of voters voted in the presidential election, the lowest rate since 1983, the year of the return of democracy. The first round of this Sunday’s presidential election (10/22) in Argentina recorded the lowest level of participation since the return of democracy to the country , in 1983. By 6 pm, 74% of the voters called had voted, according to the Argentine Electoral Court.

The rate is lower than the 80% turnout in the last election, in 2019, and even surpassed the negative record of the 2007 election, when 76.2% voted.

This Sunday’s turnout, however, was higher than that recorded in the August presidential primaries, when around 70% of voters voted.

The 2023 election takes place at a time of deep malaise in the country, which has as its backdrop the country’s chronic economic crisis, the weakening of the main political groups that led the government in the last two decades and the rise in the polls of a populist who paints himself as an “anarcho-capitalist” and who has been monopolizing attention and provoking fear of a radical rupture in the country.

Economic degradation also led the current president, the unpopular Alberto Fernández, a center-left Peronist, to decide not to run for re-election.

In this scenario of an economy in shambles and the absence of big names in government, the dispute has narrowed down in recent months between three names: Sergio Massa, current minister of economy who carries both the banner of a continuity of Peronism and the burden of the bad economic situation; Patricia Bullrich, Macrismo candidate, who presents herself as a hard-line conservative figure but who also faces difficulties due to the poor economic results under former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019); and finally Javier Milei, the ultra-right outsider who became an electoral phenomenon by aggressively criticizing the country’s traditional political groups and defending radical proposals such as the dollarization of Argentina and the extinction of the Central Bank.

How voting works

Around 35 million voters were called for this Sunday’s elections. In addition to the presidential election, Argentines will elect half of the members of the Chamber of Deputies, a third of the Senate and a series of provincial governors.

In the case of the presidential election, the Argentine electoral system, in contrast to the Brazilian one, provides that a candidate can be elected in the first round even without 50% plus 1 of the valid votes.

In Argentina, there are two scenarios for a candidate to win in the first round.

In the first, the presidential candidate achieves victory if he obtains 45% of the votes. In the second, the candidate is also declared the winner if he reaches 40% of the votes plus a difference of 10 percentage points in relation to the second place candidate. In this last scenario, for example, a candidate with 40% wins if the second does not exceed 30%.

According to the latest electoral polls, none of the three main candidates has shown that they are capable of reaching the levels to win in the first round. If this is confirmed, there will be a second round, scheduled for November 19th, with the first two placed, in which whoever obtains the most votes wins. The next president will take office on December 10, for a four-year term.

