AJoe Biden is now also frustrated. He is said to have vented his anger about the poor survey results to his employees in the White House at the end of November, as it only now became known: the economy is growing, unemployment is falling, and so is inflation. And records would be reported on Wall Street.

Nevertheless, his message is not reaching the population. Worse still: Less than a year before the presidential election, Biden is trailing Donald Trump, the promising candidate for the Republican nomination, in the crucial “swing states”. Nervousness is growing among Democrats. What can reverse the trend in the coming months when even various legal proceedings against the former president only continue to increase his poll numbers?

Then last week there was a big surprise: The Colorado Supreme Court excluded the Republican from the primary elections in the state, citing the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment. The reason: Trump not only incited the mob to storm the Capitol. Even after the siege of Congress began on January 6, 2021, he pressured Vice President Mike Pence to violate his constitutional duty and refuse to certify Biden's election victory.

In the West you have to buckle up

Is the post-Civil War clause, which was intended to protect America from rebellious Southerners after the Northern victory, a way to protect the United States from another Trump takeover in 2024? Could other states follow Colorado’s lead? Skepticism is warranted. The Supreme Court in Washington will hear the case. The nine justices generally try to stay out of political competition. They won't be able to do that anymore.







But will they really deny Trump's suitability as a candidate? They still have to decide on another question: Special investigator Jack Smith, who indicted Trump in Washington for conspiracy, among other things, had already contacted the court to clarify early on whether Trump enjoyed immunity.

The decision from Colorado is dangerous for the Republican. But it will only encourage Trump to further sharpen his tone. His argument becomes more and more absurd. He recently found: “Even Vladimir Putin says that Biden's – and this is a quote – politically motivated persecution of his political rival is very good for Russia because it shows the rot of the American political system, which then no longer educates others about democracy “We talk about democracy, but the whole world is watching the persecution of a political opponent. Everyone laughed at America.

In fact, it's more of a shudder. Trump is no longer afraid of open racism: immigrants from all over the world are streaming into America, he said, and are “poisoning the blood of our country.” He had previously called migrants parasites. Joe Biden described Trump's choice of words as “language that was also heard in Nazi Germany.” There's no stopping it anymore. The primary elections begin in January. In the West you have to buckle up.