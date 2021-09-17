fromFlorian Naumann conclude

Election day is approaching – the FDP is already showing its plans. Apparently a vice-chancellor post is supposed to be here. Liberal leader Christian Lindner has a warning for Olaf Scholz.

Berlin – The FDP is apparently already preparing for the time after the federal election: With the demand for two Vice Chancellors, a defense of coalitions without considering the strongest party – and with a gentle relativization of their own tax plans. Lindner had recently positioned himself as Minister of Finance.

“In a constellation where there are several parties, everyone must of course be able to contribute,” said Lindner with a view to possible coalitions on Thursday evening the broadcaster Bild Live. He assumes that there will also be two Vice Chancellors in a three-party alliance – the FDP would probably “only” be the third strongest force in such a three-way alliance. At the same time, Lindner made it clear that the chancellor question will probably not be decisive after election day.

Bundestag election: Lindner is already warning Scholz – but does not want to be “kingmaker”

“Over 70 percent of the people will not have voted for the party that will later provide the chancellor,” said Lindner, referring to the polls. In all likelihood, only a three-party alliance will get a majority – for example Jamaica or Red-Red-Green. His conclusion: “It is not the Chancellor that is decisive, but the coalition.” The statement can probably be understood at least as a small threat in the direction of the polls leading Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz and his SPD.

Lindner commented critically, however, that he is sometimes referred to as a “kingmaker”: “That is a word that is circulating in the media, but with which I am not really happy.” He added: “We are self-confident in our content , but we don’t overestimate ourselves either. “

Now it is a matter of convincing the voters so that “we can hopefully get into the Bundestag with a double-digit result”. According to Lindner, that would be “a historic success”: The FDP has never achieved more than ten percent in two consecutive federal elections. In the federal election four years ago, the FDP was fourth-strongest with 10.7 percent. In surveys it is currently around eleven percent.

FDP before the federal election: tax plans not “in a year” – “trend reversal” should be here

The Liberal meanwhile also made it clear: In the event of government participation after the federal election, he does not want to tackle all of the Liberals’ tax plans immediately. “It is not planned to implement all of our tax policy proposals in one year. It’s about a trend reversal, ”said Lindner Handelsblatt.

“A decade of tax, levy and bureaucratic relief should be followed by a decade of tax, levy and bureaucratic relief,” the FDP leader made clear. Lindner called for an “honest” analysis of the budget situation after the election – the Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) had recently made a similar statement. (AFP / dpa / fn)