Highlights: The death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan may spoil the game of votes in Bihar

16 percent of Mahadalit castes in Bihar have votes, 5 percent of Pasavans

Ram Vilas Paswan is counted as the largest Dalit leader in Bihar

Sympathy may worsen political equation in 5 districts

Patna

Even before the Bihar elections, the LJP broke ties with the NDA. LJP has fielded candidates in every seat against JDU. Meanwhile, Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan has passed away. In the electoral environment, due to the tears of Paswan’s death, in many districts, political equations can also get disturbed. The game will be bad for all the parties, but the JDU will be affected more.

Ram Vilas Paswan was the only major leader of Dalits in Bihar. The Paswan family occupies the seats reserved for the Lok Sabha in Bihar. Dalit voters act as a major factor in 5 districts of Bihar. There is a sympathy wave from Paswan’s demise. Which can benefit Ram Vilas Paswan’s party LJP. Because his son Chirag Paswan has already opened a front against Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

Mahadalit and Dalit population is 16 percent

As of now, Mahadalit and Dalit voters constitute around 16 per cent of the total population. Even before the 2010 assembly elections, Ram Vilas Paswan has been the biggest leader of this caste. They also had an impact on Dalit majority seats. But LJP did not support Nitish in the 2005 assembly elections. With this, Nitish Kumar made a big play to break the Dalit vote. He declared 21 out of 22 Dalit castes as Mahadalits. But Paswan caste was not included in this.

Due to this game of Nitish Kumar, the population of Mahadalits had increased to 10% at that time and the number of Paswan caste voters was 4.5%. In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the masterstroke of Nitish Kumar had an effect on Paswan. He himself lost in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, Paswan joined the NDA. Nitish Kumar was separated at that time. In 2015, Paswan contested elections with the NDA coalition but his party could not do any good in the Bihar Assembly. Later, Nitish Kumar left the Grand Alliance and came to the NDA, forgetting the grievances and in 2018 the Pasavan caste was included in the Mahadalit class.

5 districts will be affected

Actually, there is a sympathy wave in Bihar with the death of Ram Vilas Paswan. There are 5 such districts in Bihar, where the Paswan family dominates. A big factor with Paswan was that upper caste people also liked him. Because he never made any conflicting statements. Samastipur, Khagaria, Jamui, Vaishali and Nalanda have a sizeable population of Mahadalit votes.

Ram Vilas’s nephew is MP from Samastipur

The number of Mahadalit voters in Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency is close to three and a half lakhs. From here, Prince Raj MP, nephew of Ram Vilas Paswan. This constituency has 6 assembly seats. Kalyanpur and Rosda are reserved seats in six. Ram Vilas Paswan can also contest from Rosda at any time. Mahadalit votes in both of these seats matter a lot. Kalyanpur secured seat has gone to JDU account. The candidate from here is Maheshwar Hazari. LJP has also announced to field candidates for this seat. In such a situation, loss to JDU is possible here. At the same time, Rosda has gone to the BJP’s account. If the LJP has not given any candidate against the BJP, then BJP can get its benefit.

Brother is MP from Hajipur

Ram Vilas Paswan himself has contested from Hajipur parliamentary constituency. In 2019, his brother Pashupati Kumar Paras contested from here. Hajipur also has more than three and a half lakh Dalit voters. There are 7 assembly seats in this parliamentary constituency. Which includes Hajipur, Mahua, Rajapakar, Jandaha, Mahanar, Patepur and Raghopur assembly constituencies. Rajapakar is a safe seat and has gone to JDU’s account. LJP has decided to field candidates on this seat. In such a situation, there is a possibility of loss to JDU as well. Also, Dalit voters have influence in other seats as well.

Khagadia is Ram Vilas Paswan’s home

Khajadia Lok Sabha seat is also occupied by LJP. Ram Vilas Paswan Khagadia started his political career from the Aloli seat. For the first time, he became an MLA from this seat. Dalit voters in Khagaria are around 4 lakhs. This assembly constituency has 6 assembly seats. Which includes Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Hasanpur, Aloli, Khagaria, Beldaur and Parbatta. Allouli is the safe seat. JDU has given the candidate on this. In such a situation, Paswan’s party has also decided to field candidates from this seat. JDU will suffer direct loss here in Paswan’s sympathy wave. In other seats, Mahadalit is not in a decisive role, but with whom he goes, he definitely becomes strong. 4 out of 6 seats of Khagaria Lok Sabha seat have gone to JDU.

Chirag Paswan MP from Jamui

Jamui Lok Sabha constituency is also a safe seat. Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan is the MP from here. There are 6 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in this Lok Sabha constituency. Which has 4 of Jamui district. JDU has 2 seats in Jamui district. Jhajha and Chakai, Chirag have fielded candidates for both seats. Has given ticket to Ravindra Yadav from Jhajha and Sanjay Kumar Mandal from Chakai. Along with the Dalit votes, Chirag has tried to breach the votes of backward castes here. Together, the sympathy factor will work differently. Its direct loss is possible only to JDU.

Number of Dalit voters in Nitish’s house too

Nalanda, home district of Nitish Kumar, also has a good population of Mahadalit voters. Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency consists of 7 assembly seats. In 2014, only LJP’s Satyanand Sharma fielded against JDU candidate. JDU was given a tough fight by LJP. The Mahadalits in Nalanda have a population of around 4.5 lakhs. JDU holds 6 out of 7 assembly seats in Nalanda. Rajgir is a safe seat. Chirag has decided to field candidates in all seats. In such a situation, the game can be spoiled here too.

Shah’s tweet also means

LJP is different from NDA in Bihar. Chirag has announced that we will not field candidates against BJP. At the same time, BJP leaders have bluntly said that Chirag cannot use the picture of PM. But Amit Shah’s tweet following Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise indicates something else. Paying tribute to his demise, Amit Shah tweeted that the Modi government will be committed to fulfill his dream of poor welfare and development of Bihar. This tweet has many political meanings. Whatever else is pointing.

Political parties will not be able to openly attack

Chirag will also try to play a sympathy card in this election. At the same time, other political parties will not be able to openly attack Ram Vilas Paswan. Nitish Kumar will also keep from attacking directly. In such a situation, Chirag can benefit from this. In this election, he has tried to woo Dalits as well as upper caste people. In 18 seats out of 42, Chirag has nominated forward castes as candidates.