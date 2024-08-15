Thursday, August 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Election funding | Pekka Toveri opens up about his meetings with the “gravel emperor”.

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Election funding | Pekka Toveri opens up about his meetings with the “gravel emperor”.
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Pekka Toveri intends to promote the election financier’s favorite project in the European Parliament. Military mobility is close to my heart, Toveri explains.

The coalition MEP Pekka Toverin according to him, he met the election financier Juhani Sjöblomin for the first time during his parliamentary election campaign.

“At that time, we mainly discussed moving things forward in Uusimaa and he said that he could participate in the election campaign. I said that all help would be gladly accepted,” Toveri told HS in an interview.

#Election #funding #Pekka #Toveri #opens #meetings #gravel #emperor

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]