Election funding | Pekka Toveri opens up about his meetings with the “gravel emperor”.

Election funding|Pekka Toveri intends to promote the election financier’s favorite project in the European Parliament. Military mobility is close to my heart, Toveri explains.

The coalition MEP Pekka Toverin according to him, he met the election financier Juhani Sjöblomin for the first time during his parliamentary election campaign.

“At that time, we mainly discussed moving things forward in Uusimaa and he said that he could participate in the election campaign. I said that all help would be gladly accepted,” Toveri told HS in an interview.