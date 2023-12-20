Election fraud | Partial re-elections will be held in Serbia

Parliamentary elections are planned to be renewed at 30 polling stations.

in Serbia partial re-elections are planned, the country's state media reported on Wednesday, according to the AFP news agency.

Parliamentary and local elections were held in the country on Sunday, December 17. President Aleksandar Vučić quickly announced that his SNS party had won the election.

However, foreign observers reported that they observed, among other things, vote buying in parliamentary and local elections. In addition to the election observers, the opposition also made allegations of election fraud.

“There were a lot of irregularities”, opposition leader Radomir Lazović said on Monday. He made accusations of, among other things, buying votes and forging signatures.

After the elections, Serbia has seen demonstrations by thousands of people.

Parliamentary elections we are going to renew 30 polling stations. In total, the elections in Serbia were held at approximately 8,000 polling stations.

A repeat vote will be held on December 30.

According to the official results, Vučić's right-wing Serbian Progressive Party SNS got about 46 percent of the votes in the parliamentary elections, and the opposition coalition got 23.5 percent of the votes.

Although Vučic was not a candidate personally, the election was largely seen as a referendum on the government led by his party.