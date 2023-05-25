FromChristian Deutschlaender close

There are big inconsistencies in the state parliament: the AfD faction is at the center of the allegations. It’s also about money. At least one session.

Munich – The heart of democracy is small, you can pick it up and press on it. “Yes” (green button), “No” (red button), “Abstain” (yellow button): The 205 members of the state parliament decide on Bavaria’s politics with small mobile voting machines. That sounds fast, modern, reliable – but now an ugly suspicion is rampant in Parliament: Are the devices being misused to falsify votes?

Anyone who presses the button earns up to 100 euros

According to information from the Munich Merkur, several parliamentarians have evidence of election fraud at at least one session. In the plenary session on March 29 – the big budget debate – at least one AfD MP voted, who nobody in the hall can remember. He cannot be found in the plenary hall on videos of the voting either. The suspicions of the other factions: Did a colleague use the digital radio voting device? That would be a falsification of the vote – and presumably fraud, because voting also means that MPs receive the full attendance fees for the respective day. Anyone who votes without signing the attendance list is counted as present. The plenary session is about 100 euros per day, tax-free.

Internally, leading politicians in the state parliament have sounded the alarm. The case was dealt with on April 19 in the council of elders, a kind of “council of wise men” of the Maximilianeum. The state parliament office had employees questioned again and all videos from the hall checked – the MP in question was not on it anywhere. But because there are two spots in two rear corners of the plenary hall that are not captured by cameras, the proof cannot be watertight.

Aigner: That’s not a trivial offense!

In an internal letter, the President of the State Parliament, Ilse Aigner (CSU), fumes that this is “by no means a trivial offense”, but “deeply unparliamentary behavior that is capable of calling into question the credibility of our democratic processes”. But: After careful consideration, she decided against taking concrete consequences, because the crime and the perpetrator cannot be clearly proven.

The AfD only says that the process is known from the Council of Elders – but not that such an accusation is directed against its own parliamentary group.

FDP speculates: only the tip of the iceberg

At least the FDP does not go far enough. Vice-President of the State Parliament Wolfgang Heubisch and Parliamentary Managing Director Matthias Fischbach followed up with Aigner in writing. “That shocks me,” says Fischbach. The process was “deeply anti-democratic” and probably also “practical like disloyalty to the taxpayer”. Maybe that’s “just the tip of the iceberg,” says Fischbach. The FDP sits shoulder to shoulder with the AfD in the state parliament (against their will), and is aware of a lot. Among other things, eyewitnesses report that there were several voting machines on the table of an AfD MP. And there was a recent incident where this parliamentarian used the voting machine to make an interim remark, but was logged in with the profile of a colleague in the parliamentary group.

In the future, i.e. after the next state election in autumn, the voting machines are to be permanently installed in the seats. This does not rule out misuse, but it is easier to capture with a camera.