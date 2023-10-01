Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/10/2023 – 17:29

The elections for Guardianship Councils across the country take Brazilians back to the polls this Sunday, the 1st. The election will elect around 30,500 people to defend the rights of children and adolescents over the next four years.

As of 5pm this Sunday, when the polls were closed, the counting began. The total of votes should be released this Sunday at 8pm, but the official results will only be released on Tuesday, 3rd, through the official diary of each State.

To gain access, voters will be able to consult city halls or municipal councils on the rights of Children and Adolescents. The elected councilors will take office on January 10th of next year.

Voting for the election of Guardianship Councils is optional and can be exercised by people over 16 years of age, whose voter registration card is in good standing. As the process for choosing councilors is established by municipal law, each city has particularities in the election for the Guardian Council, including the number of candidates that each voter can vote for.

Only the election and inauguration dates are unified. According to the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA), the election must take place every four years, on the first Sunday in October of the year following the presidential election.

The election is organized by the National Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (Conanda) from the municipal councils, and supervised by the Public Ministry. The Electoral Court only offers support, such as through the granting of electronic voting machines.

This Sunday, the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship will hold a press conference in Brasília to provide more details about the process. The general coordinator for Strengthening the System of Guarantees of Rights of the National Secretariat for the Rights of Children and Adolescents, Diego Bezerra Alves, and representatives of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP) will participate in the press conference.

This year’s election was marked by strong mobilization from civil society. Last week, politicians and artists published calls for voting this Sunday on their networks.

The dispute also became the stage for polarization between progressives and conservatives, leading to accusations of abuse of religious power by churches and entities that were directing the faithful’s votes.

This was the first time that elections were held using electronic voting machines throughout the country. The measure was made possible after approval of a resolution by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to assist in the election. The resolution responded to a request made by the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship and the National Council of the Public Ministry.