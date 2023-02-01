The result of the elections that will define the command of Congress this Wednesday, 1st, is decisive for the Planalto Palace to set up its political game. Even without funds from the secret budget, the presidents of the Chamber and Senate maintain strength and leadership that will require redoubled work from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to consolidate the allied base and guarantee governance.

The scenario will oblige Lula to make retail negotiations with deputies and senators starting this week. Arthur Lira (PP-AL) is already re-elected as president of the Chamber of Deputies. In the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) is still the favorite, but the candidacy of Rogério Marinho (PL-RN) has grown.

The new Congress has a conservative profile and the role of Centrão is reinforced. The political group commanded by PP and PL has 235 votes in the Chamber. On the left, only 124.

Lula managed to recover part of his power over federal resources with the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to overthrow the secret budget, a support bargaining mechanism created in the Jair Bolsonaro government. The pipeline of funds revealed by the Estadão practically outsourced the role of the Executive in planning the distribution of investment resources.

The correlation of forces in Congress, however, remains the same as in the last four years, with Lira at the head of a robust network of allies. Now, Planalto is betting on a negotiation with congressmen one by one to avoid guardianship of the greatest leader of Centrão, the informal block of physiological parties.

The Lula government will not have unrestricted support from the parties that were not with the PT in last year’s election. Directing resources to the electoral bases and occupying positions in the federal public administration are the two major instruments of political negotiation for coalition formation (more information on page A8).

Control

Parliamentary amendments continue to capture a large part of the Union’s cash. Budget numbers explain this scenario. Both the government and the legislature have more money in their hands, but this time the power is more balanced.

With the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) for the Transition, approved before Lula takes office, the federal government will have R$71 billion to invest in public works and strategic programs this year. Of this total, 29% are in the hands of congressmen, responsible for indicating the final destination of the money. Until last year, the government had a smaller value, of approximately R$40 billion, with Congress dominating 40% of the total.

Parliamentarians elected at the ballot box are responsible for voting on laws that directly affect the lives of Brazilians – for better or for worse.

In 2010, for example, Congress approved a law that determined the end of dumps in four years. The objective was to put an end to the inadequate disposal of solid waste, a situation that directly affects the environment and the health of the population. The municipality that did not meet the deadline and failed to give a correct destination for the garbage would be without federal resources.

The deadline was postponed and, in 2010, parliamentarians approved the project postponing the end of dumps to 2024 in municipalities with a population of less than 50,000 inhabitants, which represents 80% of Brazilian cities.

white men

The profile of deputies and senators who will vote on each law and each change in the Constitution starting this week is no exception to the rule of the last legislatures. While the majority of the population is made up of women, blacks and the average income is close to one minimum wage, in the Chamber 83% of the deputies are men, 72% are white and a third (33%) have assets above R$ 1 .7 million.

The re-election rate was 56.5%, that is, the majority of congressmen occupied the mandate in the last legislature, during the Bolsonaro government. In addition, chair changes hide an effective renewal of only 8%. Apart from 39 deputies and a senator who will take office this week, all the rest are politicians, have already held elected office, first-ranking positions or are heirs to political clans.

In the first meeting he had with government ministers, on January 6, Lula already set the tone for the first echelon on the relationship with the Legislative. “We don’t rule Congress, we depend on Congress, and that’s why every minister needs to have the patience and greatness to serve every deputy, every deputy, every senator who seeks him out”, said the president.

Of Lula’s 37 ministers, 14 are deputies or senators. One of them, deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), was chosen for the Institutional Relations Secretariat, and will be responsible for conducting direct dialogue with congressmen. Another key ministry in this process is the Civil House, commanded by former governor of Bahia Rui Costa (PT), which combs through all federal positions and evaluates political nominations for these posts.

political forces

With a more conservative profile, the new Congress is formed by seven major forces that control the agenda and directly influence the relationship of deputies and senators with the government, including government supporters and the opposition. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, who should be re-elected for another two years in charge of the House, and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, who approached Lula’s base to also be reappointed.

The opposition is led by the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, who controls the party benches in both Houses and is trying to elect Senator Rogério Marinho as president of Congress, and the president of the PP, Senator Ciro Nogueira (PI), who returns to the Senate after heading the Civil House of the Jair Bolsonaro government.

Together, the Centrão acronyms managed to elect 235 deputies. In the race for the Senate, of the 27 new members, 13 are aligned with the positions of the management that left the Planalto. Bolsonaro managed to elect names like his deputy, Hamilton Mourão (PRTB-RS), and former minister Damares Alves. Among the new senators is also former judge Sérgio Moro (União Brasil-PR).

In the base of support, there is the PT bench, another force of Congress and directly linked to the figure of the President of the Republic. The list is completed by Deputy Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA) and Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP). The União Brasil – the third largest party in the Legislative – and the PT today are the strongest allies of Lira and Pacheco, respectively, coordinating their benches and interfering in the choice of federal positions in exchange for votes. União Brasil is a pendulum in the current composition of forces in Congress.

Dispute

On the day after the election of the presidents and the members of the Board of Directors of the Chamber and the Senate, the main forces will begin a fierce dispute for the control of the congressional committees.

The most disputed collegiate bodies are the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Chamber, the CCJ of the Senate and the Mixed Budget Commission (CMO) of Congress.

The first two are responsible for sealing off the main bills before the plenary session in each of the Houses. The CMO, in turn, formed by deputies and senators, is where the Union Budget proposed by the government and parliamentary amendments pass.

The Human Rights and Foreign Affairs commissions, both in the Chamber and in the Senate, are also on the list of priorities, as they are occupied by congressmen who work in these areas and seek to play a leading role in commanding these collegiate bodies.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.