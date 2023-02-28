Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Election loser in Berlin: the (still) governing mayor Franziska Giffey from the SPD. © IMAGO / photo library

After all the votes have finally been counted, SPD woman Franziska Giffey wants to conduct coalition negotiations with the CDU, according to a media report in Berlin. As a possible smaller government partner.

Munich/Berlin – coalition tremors in the capital: the SPD around election loser Franziska Giffey wants, according to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) enter into coalition negotiations with the CDU.

This had won by far the most votes in the 2023 Berlin House of Representatives elections. The Social Democrats would thus admit their electoral defeat after chaotic weeks in the capital. Because: The election took place on February 12th.

Coalition in Berlin: SPD probably wants to negotiate with CDU – all votes counted

The CDU clearly won the state election with its conservative top candidate Kai Wegner with 28.2 percent of the vote. According to the official final result, the SPD, which had ruled until now, only got 18.4 percent of the votes with Giffey, the same result was achieved by the Greens, who also have hopes of participating in the government. In the end, the Social Democrats were only 53 votes ahead of the Greens.

It wasn’t until Monday (February 27) that all the votes were finally counted. Among other things, postal votes that had been forgotten in the meantime had to be publicly counted in Berlin. Nevertheless, the SPD and the Greens had not yet declared the CDU to be the clear winner of the election.

Election earthquake in Berlin: grand coalition of CDU and SPD?

Giffey wants to loud the SPD state board FAZ propose coalition negotiations with the CDU this Wednesday. If the board does not agree to the proposal, Giffey will resign as SPD state chairman, it is said. However, approval by the board is considered likely.

Most recently, the state government, called the Senate in Berlin, had been set up by the Social Democrats, the Greens and Die Linke. After all, the left had secured 12.2 percent of the votes. In addition, the AfD entered the House of Representatives with 9.1 percent of the votes. The FDP, on the other hand, missed the five percent hurdle (4.6%).

In the video: final result of the Berlin election – SPD extremely close to the Greens

Germany’s largest metropolis by far (around 3.7 million inhabitants) may now be governed by a grand coalition. Should the 44-year-old Giffey be able to convince the SPD regional association of such a government constellation as a junior partner. (pm)