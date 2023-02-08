Election | Do hostile parties interfere in Finnish elections? An attack is now considered very likely

The Director of Elections of the Ministry of Justice considers it likely that there will be attempts to disrupt the elections with, for example, cyber attacks. Supo does not believe that Russia will get involved.

Authorities are prepared for the fact that the parliamentary elections held at the beginning of April may be subject to cyber attacks and other forms of harassment. According to the Ministry of Justice, Russia’s military actions in Ukraine and Finland’s NATO process make the situation different compared to previous Finnish elections.

“The situation is now more sensitive than at the time of the previous parliamentary elections four years ago,” says the Ministry of Justice’s director of elections Arto Jääskeläinen.

According to him, the situation is calm at the moment, and there have been no signs of a possible subsequent massive election interference so far.

However, Jääskeläinen considers it likely that there will be attempts to disrupt the elections with, for example, cyber attacks. According to him, they can target any election-related IT systems, such as state or media results services.

Swedish in connection with the parliamentary elections last fall, denial-of-service attacks were carried out against the election authorities. They made it difficult to update the results for communication, but did not jeopardize the election result.

“I would be surprised if there were no attacks during the Finnish parliamentary elections. We have prepared for them with a broad brush and in such a way that no significant damage can happen,” says Jääskeläinen.

Based on the experiences of other countries, election interference can be carried out by individual people, organizations, groups, as well as foreign states or actors close to them. For example, Russia is known to have interfered in the elections of other countries in the past.

According to the National Protection Police (Supo), information influence is one method by which state actors can try to influence the elections of other countries. It can happen, for example, by leaking embarrassing information about candidates, making public statements against certain political actors and inciting social conflicts.

Protection police however, according to the findings, Russia or other foreign countries have not tried to improperly influence Finnish elections since the Cold War. At the moment, the conservation police consider it unlikely that this would happen again.

According to Supo, there should be something in Russia that it would try to push with its actions, but now there is no such thing in sight.

Could Russia try to influence Finland’s NATO process in connection with the elections?

“NATO membership has such broad support among the people and the parties that there is no favorable opportunity to influence it,” says the special investigator of the Swedish Security Police Brother Pekka Kivimäki.

According to the protection police, it is also possible that some marginal actor tries to question the upcoming election result.

Election interference can also manifest itself as, for example, spreading false information or harassing candidates. The harassers can be Finns as well as foreigners.

According to election director Jääskeläinen, the authorities have mapped possible risk targets and practiced acting in attack situations. It is not a new issue, as the authorities have done the same in previous elections.

“One important thing is agile communication, which we have practiced. We are able to quickly provide correct information if false information starts to be spread,” says Jääskeläinen.

In the previous parliamentary elections, the online service of the results information system was targeted by a denial of service attack a week before the elections. In addition, the candidates were harassed at the polling stations and online.

Iceman considers it likely that some of the candidates will be subject to inappropriate behavior in these elections as well.

At the recent election meetings of some candidates, a group of demonstrators dressed in white overalls and masks has attracted attention.

In its background, there is a registered association called Sananvapaus ja fundamentaloiket Suomi. The representative of the association has denied that the purpose was to disrupt the election work, although it has been perceived as such among the candidates.

