ofFlorian Naumann shut down

More than 100,000 people have requested the release of NSU files in Hesse. Ironically, the Greens vote against – Black-Green threatens Baerbock and Co. to fall on their feet.

Wiesbaden / Berlin – The Greens * are fighting vehemently in the Bundestag election campaign for a change of government after 16 years of CDU leadership in the Chancellery – but the party keeps getting stumbling blocks in the way. Currently, for example, the debate about a possible exclusion from the party of Boris Palmer. But once again problems from the black-green state government in Hesse. Although that of all people could become a model for a new federal government.

In the state, the CDU and the Greens have a joint petition committee Voted against releasing the files from the NSU committee of inquiry there, like among others hna.de* reported. 125,000 people had previously asked for just that. The decision causes some anger – Green federal politicians also find it difficult to explain or express themselves erratically on social media. The unfavorable impression threatens that the party will disappoint hopes placed in it as a breath of fresh air in government positions even before the federal election.

Greens and CDU: Black-green alliance brings Baerbock’s survey striker again in distress

It is not the first time that the alliance with the CDU has got the Greens in Hesse into trouble. Years ago, the eco party had to support the expansion of Frankfurt Airport – despite strong resistance against the project in the election campaign. In 2020, a dispute ensued over the construction of a motorway in the Dannenröder forest, which shook the party base. And now a rejection of more transparency in dealing with the NSU crimes, which the Greens co-adopted.

The meeting of the committee was not public. But also other media, including the taz, report on the vote of the Landtag Greens and the CDU. Only the SPD, Linke and AfD voted for the disclosure, the FDP abstained, writes the paper. The CDU-led interior ministry had originally blocked a core document, a 300-page dossier, until 2134. The deadline has now been reduced to 30 years.

The journalist Martín Steinhagen had in the time some time ago the contents of the leaked paper disclosed. In the opinion of the dossier, he complained that the Hessian constitutional protection authorities had dealt with information “dangerously negligently”: “The large number of finds shows that the constitutional protection officials received some explosive information. However, they were apparently not analytically classified, incorrectly assessed, and no appropriate action was taken. ”However, the public will not be able to judge these allegations itself for the time being.

Green refuse with CDU NSU file release in Hesse: “Shameful”

For the Greens, who have taken strict action against right-wing extremist activities *, the process is explosive. “Among the signatories are many who have so far voted green. They don’t understand why their party is preventing the files from being released, “said the head of the Kassel State Theater and spokesman for the petition organizers, Thomas Bockelmann, the HNA* in an interview. His piquant thesis: In the opposition, the Greens would have voted in favor of opening the files without hesitation. Your behavior is “shameful”.

The reactions from the party *, which was trimmed for great unity in the federal election campaign, also seem telling. The Kassel Bundestag candidate of the Greens, Boris Mijatovic, had voted for the petition – but he was now emphatically cautious: “The opening of the files would be an impetus for change, but not the complete solution.”

Greens see themselves exposed to critical questions: SPD amazed at NSU decision – “What’s that supposed to be?”

Meanwhile, the MP Konstantin von Notz went on Twitter on Friday on recently mined territory. “We are still a long way from clearing up the #NSU complex. Not a single file can be deleted. Maximum transparency must be created, ”he demanded in response to the Hessian decision. However, von Notz avoided specific criticism – and was exposed to critical questions: “Um, how does that fit with the cited article about your party friends in Hesse?” Asked a user. Not exactly an election campaign tailwind for Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock * and Co.

Von Notz initially gave no answer – the tension between the claim and the reality of the black and green government remained for the time being. The SPD also struck in the person of Secretary General Lars Klingbeil in this notch. “Dear Greens – what is that about? We have to go ahead with the education. We owe that to the victims. It’s a shame that you speak differently at the federal level than you act locally, ”he tweeted. Klingbeil, however, had to be accused that the SPD-ruled Hamburg is the only federal state without an NSU investigative committee. Until 2018, the top candidate Olaf Scholz was Governing Mayor *.

The decision in Wiesbaden is likely to have been a blow for the relatives of the NSU victims. In the summer of 2018, after the verdict in the NSU trial *, you complained about feelings of helplessness towards the state – and also reprimanded long deadlines for key files. Halit Yozgat, an Internet café operator of Turkish origin, was shot as the ninth NSU victim in Kassel a good 15 years ago. The role of the secret service employee Andreas Temme, who is said to have been at the crime scene close to the crime, remains a mystery to this day. (fn) *Merkur.de and hna.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA