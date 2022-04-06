Dhe controversial top functionary Rainer Koch draws personal consequences after the failed re-election to the DFB presidium. The 63-year-old offers his early retirement from the Executive Committee of the European Football Union (UEFA). In addition, he will no longer run for another term as President of the Bavarian Football Association at the end of June, as the BFV announced on Wednesday. Koch has been leading the largest DFB state association for 18 years.

The career of the long-standing 1st DFB Vice-President, who has also led the association, which has been burdened by numerous affairs, as interim president three times in recent years and was regarded as the one who pulled the strings, is drawing to a close. Koch said he had announced his decisions to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and the new DFB President Bernd Neuendorf as well as the BFV board one day after the DFB Bundestag on March 11.

“In the future, I will set my personal priorities new and return to my job at the turn of the year,” said Koch. He recently stopped practicing his profession as a judge. He has been elected to the UEFA executive until spring 2025. The top office is remunerated with over 150,000 euros annually.

He offered Ceferin and Neuendorf “immediately after the DFB Bundestag on March 12 to leave the UEFA Executive Committee as soon as my departure from this function is considered appropriate in the interests of the DFB and its new president as well as UEFA”. said Cook. On March 11, he surprisingly lost to opponent Silke Sinning in the election for DFB Vice President in Bonn.

After the Bundestag, Neuendorf (60) announced a reassessment of the appointments to UEFA and FIFA posts. The DFB is currently represented by Peter Peters (59) on the FIFA Council and by Koch in the UEFA government. Former Schalke CFO Peters had lost the presidential election to Neuendorf.





