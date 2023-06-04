With the start of the opening of the boxesthis Sunday started the electoral journey in the state of Coahuilain which the government and the State Congress will be renewed.

The Electoral Institute of Coahuila (IEC) contemplates the installation of four thousand 047 boxes in the 1,752 electoral sections of the entity.

This Sunday they have possibilities to vote two million 355 thousand 025 people referred to in the List of Electors with their current credential, of which 51 percent are women and 49 percent are men.

In the elections of this June 4 will renew the government and the State Congressmade up of 25 councils, of which 16 are relative majority and nine proportional representation.