Election | Commissioner Jourová: Russia is preparing for widespread election interference in Europe

EU Commissioner Vera Jourová estimates that Russia is preparing for widespread election interference in EU countries about ten days before the EU elections in June.

“In today's age of digital media, harassment is constant, it only becomes more intense before the elections,” says Jourová in an interview with HS.

The purpose of the harassment is to undermine the reliability of the elections. The most favorable time is just a few days before the elections. The means can be, for example, different types of information influence, denial of service attacks and very believable deepfakes made with artificial intelligence distributed on social media.

European there are only a hundred days left until the general elections of the EU Parliament, and that keeps Jourová busy.

Jourová, who is responsible for values, rule of law and democracy, was in Helsinki this week, where her tour of the member states began. The topic is the defense of democracy, protecting future elections from interference and disinformation spread by various actors, especially Russia.

Jourová gives Finland recognition on a European scale. In the recent presidential elections, no significant election interference was detected, although preparations were made for it.

“Finland is a special case for me, a kind of miracle. An important factor in your presidential election was that the candidates themselves ran a civilized and honest election campaign,” says Jourová.

“We politicians are always happy to blame digital media for creating the conditions for aggressive campaigning. Maybe the politician should think about whether he himself is the one spreading hostility and hate speech.”

In Jourová's opinion, Finland has two factors that protect against harassment. First of all, the fact that Finns have always had a strong instinct based on history about the true nature of Russia, which was confirmed with the invasion of Ukraine.

Secondly, disinformation is recognized better in Finland than in many other European countries, thanks to education, media literacy and society's long-standing overall preparedness.

“You have immunity, but I have heard from Finns here in Helsinki that it is not taken for granted. You also have to work for it.”

“ “Lies are quick and cheap to spread.”

Věra Jourová gives Finland recognition on a European scale.

Everywhere Disinformation spread by Russia is not combated as well, not for example in Jourová's home country in the Czech Republic or especially in neighboring countries Slovakia and Hungary.

“It's a mystery to me because I come from a country that was trampled by the Soviet military boots. One of my earliest childhood memories is a tank on my home street when I was four years old.”

According to Jourová, the key factor in countries' sensitivity to Russian propaganda is how strong an ally Russia has within the country. In countries where Vladimir Putin those who understand are classified as political freaks, there is hardly any ground. But the situation is different if a Putin sympathizer is at the top of politics, like the prime minister of Slovakia Robert Fico and the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán.

“Putin needs a domestic mouth to spread his disinformation.”

Jourová hopes that the member countries would conduct an analysis of what kind of story developed in Russia might appear on the social media used by citizens.

“One narrative can be assumed to be the same everywhere: stop the war. Which means stop supporting Ukraine. But there will be dozens of other narratives, tailored to each country's weak points.”

See also Social media An employee who moderated Tiktok's content sues the application, says that watching the violence content constantly has led to trauma Věra Jourová spoke to young people at the EU's mission in Finland in Helsinki on Wednesday.

Jourová expects to learn more about the vulnerabilities of the member states and the historical sensitive points that an external influencer is able to exploit when touring the EU countries.

As an antidote to harassment, the EU has, among other things, enacted the Digital Services Act DSA, the goal of which is to protect users from illegal content and make it easier to report illegalities. The commission is already pending investigations of X i.e. from the former Twitter and From Tiktok.

Jourová hopes that in the member countries, for example, the media and civil society actors have sufficient resources for fact-checking.

“Lies are quick and cheap to spread. Facts are sometimes boring, and evidence-based truth is expensive, because checking things requires resources.”

During the commission's five-year term, Jourová's bloc has produced many bills to strengthen the rule of law and democracy in the EU, including the media freedom act, which was inspired especially by the actions of the governments of Hungary and Poland as destabilizers of media independence.

“ “It is possible that after the elections we will have a larger group in the parliament that wants to destroy the EU.”

in the EU elections history can happen even without interference, because according to current opinion polls, populist and nationalist parties are on the rise all over Europe. The EU Parliament's turn to the far right can drastically change the priorities of EU policy.

According to Jourová, the rise of the right wing was predicted in the previous elections as well, but it did not reach the positions of power. He doesn't believe in big gigs even now.

“It is possible that after the elections we will have a larger group in the parliament than now, who want to destroy the EU. However, it's not worth lumping everyone together, some will represent a more moderate right-wing.”

Jourová has seen both the present Ursula von der Leyen Commission and his predecessor by Jean-Claude Juncker commission. According to Jourová, their starting points were very different.

“Juncker was a statesman, he was a walking authority. Whereas Ursula had to work a hundred times harder to be recognized as a leader. He looked like he was into it.”

After the end of the current commission term, Jourová will return to the Czech Republic.

“It will be interesting to see how strongly the future commission defends values. You make enemies in that job. At least I got it.”