AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

5/28/2023 – 8:49 PM

Share



The head of Turkey’s electoral commission on Sunday declared the country’s current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the winner of the second round of presidential elections, a result that will extend his term until 2028.

“Based on interim results, it has been determined that Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been elected president,” election commission head Ahmet Yener was quoted as saying by state news agency Anadolu. The final result should come out at the beginning of the week.

“Our nation has entrusted us with the responsibility of governing the country for the next five years,” Erdogan told supporters from atop a bus in his home district of Istanbul.

After counting 99.7% of the votes, according to the official Anadolu agency, Erdogan, who leads the Justice and Development Party (AKP, conservative-Islamic), had 52.1% of the votes, against 47.9% for rival Social Democrat Kemal Kiliçdaroglu.

The results confirm the forecasts for the second round, in which the president arrived as a favorite, despite the desire for change on the part of the electorate, galloping inflation and complaints of restrictions on freedoms, in a country where there are tens of thousands of opponents in jail. or exiles. For the first time in Turkish history, there was a second round.

“The time has come to put aside the disputes of the electoral campaign and to achieve unity and solidarity around our dreams as a nation”, declared the president to supporters gathered in front of the presidential palace, in Ankara, after confirming his victory. .

There were also spontaneous demonstrations to celebrate the president’s victory in other cities, especially in the central Anatolian region.

“Erdogan knew how to play the nationalism card skillfully, while the opposition did not know how to propose a credible alternative”, explained researcher Galip Dalay, associated with the Middle East Council on Global Affairs.

Defeated opponent Kemal Kiliçdaroglu expressed sadness for the country’s future. “I am deeply saddened by the difficulties that await Turkey,” declared the leader of the main opposition party, in a speech at his party headquarters in Ankara.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his colleague Erdogan, who has worked closely with Russia on important international issues despite some disagreements.

“His victory is the logical result of his dedicated work at the head of the Turkish republic, a clear proof of the Turkish people’s support for his efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy,” Putin said, in remarks published on the website. from the Kremlin.

Turkey has influence on key issues for Moscow, such as the war in Syria, the confrontation between the Kremlin and NATO and the offensive in Ukraine. Ankara has delivered drones to Kiev but has not joined sanctions against Russia.

Turkey has also become an important alternative transit hub for Russian exports, and has mediated between Ukraine, the West and Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also congratulated Erdogan. “We look forward to strengthening cooperation for Europe’s security and stability,” he tweeted. The same did other European leaders, such as the French president, the German chancellor and the British premier, and Latin authorities, such as President Lula and Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro.

US President Joe Biden tweeted: “I hope we continue to work together as NATO allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges,” not to mention the recent tension in the bilateral relationship.























